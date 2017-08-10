The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Indian budget carrier GoAir plans international foray with Phuket, Maldives service

PHUKET: GoAir, a low-cost carrier based in Mumbai, India, GoAir plans to launch its overseas operations with flights from Mumbai to Phuket and Male in the Maldives in the upcoming peak season.

tourism, transport, economics,

The Phuket News

Thursday 10 August 2017, 12:25PM

GoAir has 23 Airbus A320 planes, including five A320neo aircraft.. Photo: via Business Standard
GoAir has 23 Airbus A320 planes, including five A320neo aircraft.. Photo: via Business Standard

GoAir became eligible to launch international services last year when it inducted its 20th aircraft. However, the launch has been postponed because of delay in deliveries of the Airbus A320neo planes, reports the Indian-focussed news portal Businesss Standard. (See story here.)

GoAir is owned by the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group. In May 2017 it was the fifth largest airline in India with 8.5% domestic passenger market share.

GoAir has 23 Airbus A320 planes, including five A320neo aircraft. The airline is expected to receive two planes by October and would firm up its overseas plans by then, sources said.

A GoAir spokesperson did not respond to an email query on the topic.

GoAir had planned to begin its international operations with flights from Kochi to Doha in Qatar and Dammam in Saudi Arabia by the second-half of this year, but, the launches have been put on the back burner. They have now zeroed in on Phuket and Maldives, said the Business Standard report.

C and C Marine

At present, there are no direct flights from Phuket to India, and Male is linked only to cities in south India and Delhi, it added.

Securing a slot at the Mumbai airport could be easier given the airport operator’s preference for virgin international routes, the report noted.

“We have plans to start overseas operations from October this year,” GoAir Managing Director Jehangir Wadia said.

International traffic from India is growing at about 9% and rival low-cost carriers are increasing frequencies or launching new routes to cater to this demand, said the report.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Govt won’t be pushed on North Korea

"“The US reaction seems to suggest it is putting more importance on the North Korea problem than the human rights issue in Thailand,” Prof Su...(Read More)

Govt won’t be pushed on North Korea

The PM has 3 submarines coming (a deterrent he calls them) at a cost of 36 billion baht and they will keep those pesky North Koreans out!...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

MartinK...so, based on your faulty reasoning, what you are telling us is that the 44% increase in tourist numbers, are merely transiting passengers, b...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

Jor12 yes it does matter. Using overall Thai tourist numbers provides no proof that local numbers are up, it is statistcally speaking irrelevant. Ther...(Read More)

Phuket's Rawai Mayor waiting on ‘express instructions’ from court for Eva Beach

As Mr. Barnett suggests it would not be unusual for this case to be appealed. However, it should be noted that this is not a case where a jury or even...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

Discover Thainess...does it matter? The point is there has been an increase of 44% from the previous year, not a decline or remaining static, as has b...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

Jor 12, Spider's comment was specific to Phuket. Your stats are for Thailand. ...(Read More)

Russian consulate planned for Phuket

Joe12@ OK, thank you Joe12 then a learn some thing to day :) ...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

@Jor12, there was also a mass exodus before 2016 when the rouble crashed. Russian arrivals are indeed increasing. I wonder if they are back to their l...(Read More)

The rise and fall of ‘The Manas’

Timothy...nope, as I said, there is "no report" of attempts to recover it. There probably is by the NACC, which is not on their website, so ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.