The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Iced-up Phuket tour bus driver’s licence to be revoked

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that the driver of an An Xin Tour Co Ltd bus who was found to be under the influence of crystal meth (ya ice) after he had a dispute with security at the Windmill Viewpoint on Friday is to have his driver’s licence revoked.

crime, drugs, police, transport, violence,

The Phuket News

Monday 30 October 2017, 05:34PM

Mr Sunthron Klasamut, 35, had just taken a hit of ya ice when he started freaking out at Windmill Viewpoint near Cape Phomthep. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Mr Sunthron Klasamut, 35, had just taken a hit of ya ice when he started freaking out at Windmill Viewpoint near Cape Phomthep. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong police arrested the then unnamed tour bus driver who freaked out at Phuket's iconic Windmill viewpoint on Cape Promthep on Friday.

The driver was arrested, taken to Chalong Police Station and tested for drugs with the test coming back positive. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Oct 30), Mr Prapai Suangkul, Head of the Academic Department of the Phuket Provincial Land Office (PLTO), said, “After seeing the footage of this man’s behaviour and the risk and damage he has caused, I can confirm that the his commercial driver’s licence will be revoked by the Transport Office.

Tomorrow I will talk with his employer, An Xin Tour Co Ltd, and get the required documents from them which are needed to get the licence revoked,” Mr Prapai said.

KMM Services

Meanwhile, Capt Somkiet Sarasin, an inspector from the Chalong Police added, “This man is 35-year-old Mr Sunthron Klasamut. After we conducted a urine test at Patong Hospital we found him to be under the influence of ya ice. He was placed under detention at Phuket Provincial Court on Saturday (Oct 28).”

When asked why Mr Sunthron had acted the way he did, Capt Somkiet said, “There was no reason, except he had just got high.”

Asked if there were to be any additional charges pressed against Mr Sunthron, Capt Somkiet said, “No, he will be charged with driving a public transport vehicle under the influence of drugs.”

Capt Somkiet declined to reveal more details regarding the case to The Phuket News, he said, “We will proceed with our investigation and charge him accordingly.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

A shame to highest Phuket Officials and authorities! Dedicated life guards risk their own life to rescue tourists and not paid for the whole month of...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

Do your pick: 1: The cement truck driver was not in control. 2: The cement truck gearbox and breaks were not functioning. Anyway, what ever your ...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

....."Later we will interrogate the involvement of the family"...! YEaaah! Typical thai police work. The dangerous criminal is walking fre...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

and they want ban foreigners from owning guns, how many gun related crimes have foreigners committed?...(Read More)

Spain on a knife's edge as Madrid seizes control of rebel Catalonia

This whole affair can trigger the start of a join venture Basque Land and Catalonia. Things are not looking good right now....(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

When I read the list of charges ( 1 charge is: attempted murder!) it is unbelievable that this police officer was allowed to pay bail, and now walk ar...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Well, did they make it or not.... I'm still skeptical, put my mind to rest. No news on any Thai media ....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

Once settled, retired and living your life peacefully in the Kingdom, as an expat, I can see being required to notify a change of address. No purpose ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

How does increasing buses on the roads ease congestion and what evidence is there that they will be used? ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Build it along the giant electric pylon route- it's perfect and already cleared and government owned- oh but's it to be another race track for...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.