The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hurricane Maria bears down on battered Caribbean

CARIBBEAN: Hurricane Maria strengthened into a “potentially catastrophic” Category Five storm as it barrelled into eastern Caribbean islands still reeling from Irma, forcing residents to evacuate in powerful winds and lashing rain.

construction, weather,

AFP

Tuesday 19 September 2017, 09:28AM

A school is repaired in Marigot on the French Caribbean island of St Martin after Hurricane Irma battered the region earlier this month. Photo: Helene Valenzuela / AFP
A school is repaired in Marigot on the French Caribbean island of St Martin after Hurricane Irma battered the region earlier this month. Photo: Helene Valenzuela / AFP

The maximum-strength storm packed winds of 257 km/h as it bore down on the Caribbean island of Dominica today (Sept 19), the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

“Dangerous” storm surges, destructive waves, flash floods and mudslides threatened the Leeward Islands – the island group that includes Martinique, Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin islands – the NHC said.

“The eye and the intense inner core is nearing Dominica,” the centre warned in its midnight GMT bulletin, saying “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion”.

Guadeloupe – the bridgehead for aid for Irma-hit French territories – ordered all residents to take shelter in a maximum-level “violet alert” effective from 8:00pm (7am Thai time) as powerful rains drenched the French Caribbean island.

St Kitts, Nevis, the British island of Montserrat, Culebra and Vieques were also on alert.

On Martinique, which is also part of France, energy supplier EDF said power had been cut off from 16,000 homes, although a hurricane warning on the island was later downgraded to a tropical storm.

In rain-lashed St Lucia, which also faced a tropical storm warning, flooding, mudslides and power outages were reported in parts of the island.

In Pointe-a-Pitre, Elodie Corte, the boss of a metalworking company, said there had been frantic preparations to limit the damage from the storm.

“We spent the morning strapping down the aluminium to stop it from flying away if the winds are strong,” she said.

But she worried that the torrential rains forecast could flood her home.

“We’ll seal everything as tightly as we can and then we’ll certainly go and stay with friends for the night,” she said.

In Dominica, meanwhile, residents flocked to supermarkets to stock up on essentials as officials opened all the island’s shelters and warned people living in low-lying areas or along rivers to move to high ground.

School teacher Dominica Leandra Lander, a former Miss Dominica, said she had collected water, charged her electronic devices and ensured her important documents were safe.

“Just ready to ride out storm at best. With a little prayer on the side,” she said.

British International School, Phuket

The island’s airport and ports have been closed, and the local water company shut down its systems to protect its intake valves from debris churned up by the storm.

Criticised for the pace of relief efforts in their overseas territories devastated by Irma, Britain, France and the Netherlands said they were boosting resources for the Caribbean as Maria approaches.

“We are planning for the unexpected, we are planning for the worst,” said Chris Austin, head of a UK military task force set up to deal with Irma, as the British Virgin Islands readied for the storm.

On the island of St Martin, which is split between France and the Netherlands, authorities announced a red alert ahead of Maria’s arrival.

“We’re watching its trajectory very closely, and we’re preparing for the worst-case scenario,” said local official Anne Laubies.

The Dutch navy tweeted that troops were heading to the two tiny neighbouring islands of Saba and St Eustatius to ensure security following widespread complaints of looting and lawlessness on St Martin after the first hurricane.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said 110 more soldiers would be deployed to the region to reinforce about 3,000 people already there shoring up security, rebuilding infrastructure and distributing aid.

But he warned of “major difficulties” if Guadeloupe is hard hit, noting the territory was “the logistical centre from where we could supply St Martin and organise all the airlifts”.

Maria was due to sweep over the south of Sint Maarten – as the Dutch side of St Martin is called – today. The island was among the worst hit by Irma, with 14 killed.

Air France, Air Caraibes and Corsair have cancelled flights in and out of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, left around 40 people dead in the Caribbean before churning west and pounding Florida, where the death toll stood at 50 yesterday (Sept 18).

Irma broke weather records when it whipped up winds of 295km/h for more than 33 hours straight.

Another hurricane, Jose, is also active in the Atlantic and has triggered tropical storm warnings for the northeastern United States.

Many scientists are convinced that megastorms such as Irma, and Harvey before it, are intensified by the greater energy they can draw from oceans that are warming as a result of climate change.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket monkeys to be relocated away from human habitats

Better to remove the humans from the monkeys homes as the humans are the invaders. But that will mean less money and thats whats most important in ph...(Read More)

Phuket van driver survives high-speed slam into parked tour bus

Blah Blah Blah. Same everyday. Just happy no mothers or children killed by this criminal. Could so easy have hit a family on a motorbike and killed t...(Read More)

OA Transport faces B7bn tax evasion probe for zero-dollar case

Was OA Transport not excused/cleared by Thai Court ruling? Such means the confiscated busses and company money has to be returned? Probably the RT...(Read More)

Phuket female drug mule arrested, over 36,000 meth pills seized

The drugs came from ..some where.. to Trang, and from Trang to Phuket. Where is ..some where..? And, as the RTP confiscate so much drugs on Phuket...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

Any Bet's the Polis station in Katu is flooded next year again,like this year and all the years before!That says it all, Horst ...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

It is always "monsoon" season here in Phuket for 365 days a year. The NE monsoon brings dry, sunny weather. The SW monsoon brings rain. Th...(Read More)

‘Danny Glass case file to be transferred by next week,’ say Phuket police

Hmmm... more bungling incompetence by Thai police. This is a wrongful death case...not Somchai's illegal gambling in his house case. I couldn...(Read More)

‘No show’ of speedboat owners caught dropping anchors on coral south of Phuket

How lame is this..."Hey all you laws breakers, please come and see us so we can mete out some punishment". How about getting off your ass a...(Read More)

‘No show’ of speedboat owners caught dropping anchors on coral south of Phuket

No show for 1 week already? Not taken in already for questioning, and charging according film/photo evidence? Why are these boats not yet confiscate...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Someone who is said to"live in cloud cuckoo land"is a person who thinks that things that are completely impossible might happen,rather than ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.