NAKHON SAWAN / SURAT THANI: Authorities seized what was believed to be the biggest-ever drug haul in Nakhon Sawan province, while in Surat Thani province, police arrested a suspect with drugs worth B16 million.

Monday 20 November 2017, 09:52AM

Security authorities guard the pickup truck found carrying a haul of suspected illicit drugs in Payuha Khiri district, Nakhon Sawan, yesterday (Nov 19). Photo: Chalit Pumruang

Police and soldiers chased a silver Nissan pick-up truck for about five kilometres in Payuha Khiri district, Nakhon Sawan, yesterday morning (Nov 19) after it avoided their checkpoint on the Phahon Yothin Highway.

After one of the truck’s tyres ran flat, the vehicle was abandoned in front of a local administration organisation office in tambon Sa Talay. Two suspects fled the vehicle into thick forest, pursued by about 100 policemen, soldiers and volunteers. Sniffer dogs and a drone were deployed, but after several hours the suspects remained at large yesterday evening.

On the truck officials found 20 huge sacks of suspected methamphetamine and ketamine in what was believed would be the biggest narcotics haul ever recorded in the central plain province. The sacks were sent to the Narcotic Suppression Bureau for examination.

Elsewhere yesterday, in the southern province of Surat Thani Lt Col Chavalit Kangkarat, commander of Border Patrol Police Unit 417, told the press that Suriyan Yendaeng, 29, was arrested with 2.42 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) along with 114,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), altogether worth B16.4mn.

Police had set up a sting operation to arrest the suspect, believed to be a major drug dealer. They asked him to deliver 50 grams of ya ice to a location on a road in tambon Wat Pradu of Muang district on Friday (Nov 17), where he was arrested.

Authorities later found the remaining narcotics in searches at two rented houses in tambon Wat Pradu.

Lt Col Chavalit said the suspect had received the illicit drugs from Bangkok.

