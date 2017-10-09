PHUKET: At least hundreds of volunteers turned out to join a mass clean-up of the area around the Royal Crematorium replica under construction at Saphan Hin yesterday morning (Oct 8) ahead of the Royal Cremation services to be held at the site on Oct 26.

Monday 9 October 2017, 11:56AM

The PR Dept Phuket office estimated the turnout of volunteers to be “more than 1,000”.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led the mass clean-up, joined by Phuket Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok and Thawornwat Kongkaew, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana and other high-ranking officials.

“People who joined the activity are doing a good deed to commemorate the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and Phuket City Municipality supported the clean-up by providing the equipment for cleaning,” Gov Norraphat said.

The mass clean-up focussed on main entrance area from the intersection near the Phuket Immigration Office to Tin Mining Monument amid the Saphan Hin roundabout.

“The Royal Crematorium replica is now more than 95% complete,” Gov Norraphat noted. (See previous story here.)

“People can offer Dok Mai Jan at Saphan Hin in Phuket Town, Ketho Temple in Kathu, and Manik Temple in Thalang,” he added. The three locales are where Royal Funeral services will be held in Phuket on Oct 26. (See story here.)

“It was decided to use these three locations as they offer plenty of space to hold such activities,” Gov Norraphat added.