How to Love October: ‘Feastival of Indulgence’ at The Boathouse

It’s 7am on a dark, drizzling London morn. I scurry, beetle-like, head bowed, through the traffic to the tube station. Jammed into the narrow confines of the hurtling cylinder on the Piccadilly Line my bleary eye catches sight of an advertisement.



By Baz Daniel

Tuesday 2 October 2018, 11:00AM

“Sober October is coming” it tells me and implores me to give up all thoughts of fun and good times for a month so that I can, well, soberly contemplate my navel I presume. Cold, wet and rather depressed I can hardly think of anything worse.

Then my thoughts drift back to my home in Phuket and the glorious colours and contours of the iconic Boathouse Resort and Restaurant on the golden sands of Kata Beach and its upcoming October-long ‘Feastival of Indulgence’ and I realise that is exactly where I want to be and what I want to do throughout October!

The Boathouse is the perfect venue for a Feastival dedicated to the pleasures of wonderful food, drink, music, friendship, conversation, happiness and laughter. Its 30-year history celebrating the finest things in life with discerning guests from all over the world, makes The Boathouse an expert in the gracious art of fine living, indulgence and epicureanism.

Such famous names as Peter Ustinov, Rudolf Nureyev and a glittering cast of royalty and heads of state have graced its glorious portals through the years, enjoying the world-famous hospitality, so this October’s celebrations are simply a glorious continuation of that happy tradition.

What exactly is a “Feastival of Indulgence”, and how does one go about enjoying it to the full? Well, the month-long programme of delights on offer runs the gamut from gourmet lunches and dinners featuring fabulous cuisine, world-class beverages with pairings and tastings and lucky draws, to celebrity chef events, to cooking classes, cigar events, Piper Heidseick Sunday brunch, charity events, mixologist’s classes and much more… all accompanied by music, fun, friendship and laughter.

An international cast of hosts, celebrity chefs, fine beverage and pairings experts and presenters, musicians and of course all The Boathouse’s superbly knowledgeable and welcoming staff, will be on hand to make October’s Feastival superb.

Genial General Manager Max Chin supported by Executive Chef Jonathan Bruell, resident Sommelier Khun Pinyo, and the full retinue of Boathouse food and beverage staff will be on hand to welcome you and ensure that whichever of the many events you choose to attend leaves you happily feasted and thoroughly indulged!

Throughout October there’ll be special highlight events for you to savour such as the Magnum Dinner on Oct 5. Taking inspiration from Winston Churchill’s fabulous quote: “A Magnum is the perfect size for two gentlemen over a meal, especially if one isn’t drinking”, the evening will feature amazing cuisine expertly paired with a range of fine libations… all in Magnum sizes!

On Oct 12 there’ll be a rather decadent evening focusing on France’s Champagne region with Nicholas Feuillatte’s bubbly libations paired with Chef Jonathan’s wondrous oceanic “Caviar Variations”.

On Oct 19 sees an evening sampling the ample pleasures of a clean white libation famously labelled “Mother’s Ruin” and exploring its immaculate flavour and ingredients. And throughout the month, every evening in the Dining Room will have a variety of aged examples of Scotland’s finest export – after bagpipes and haggis of course!

You can explore the secrets of cocktails prepared with the Mekong’s finest libation as The Boathouse’s award-winning mixologists teach you how to create exotic innovations for yourself, and every day the restaurant will present exciting gourmet set menus with pairings, and simply by enjoying this heady fusion, you stand a chance of winning a two-nights’ stay in any of The Boathouse’s HPL Group affiliated hotels.

A highlight of the Feastival will certainly be on Oct 26 and 27 when award-winning Chef Evert Onderbeke from Soleil Restaurant in Kuala Lumpur will present a fabulous European culinary exploration in a five-course degustation menu paired with refreshments from Les Domaines Barons de Rothchild.

Finally, Chef Jonathan’s famous Sunday brunch will return on Oct 28 featuring gastronomic delicacies ranging from a selection of oysters, Maine lobsters, foie gras, charcutier platter, prime beef, great French cheeses, accompanied by fabulous views, great service and Piper Heidseick’s libations.

And shell-shocked and dishevelled from my nightmare on the Piccadilly Line, I am overjoyed to say that I fully intend to be there!

For full details of the October Feastival of Indulgence please see: www.boathouse-phuket.com Tel: +66 76 330 015- 7 Fax: +66 76 330 561 Email: info@boathouse-phuket.com