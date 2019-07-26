How to check THAI lottery Results: No PDF Download required

Friday 26 July 2019, 02:39PM

The Thai lottery results are available across various mediums. For a regular customer, the process would be that you spend your 80 baht or more, you visit a Nang Ta-Khian shrine, and then you wait for the magic to happen. The day comes, and the numbers are out!

But you have to download the PDF file first. You take out your phone, and you visit one of the many sites which have the PDF files available on them, and you wait again! Not very convenient, right?

Every year, thousands of aspirants buy the lottery tickets. The drawings are made on the 1st and 16th of every month. Some win and some don’t. Some win BIG. Regardless, people try their luck every month.

A Period of Progression

The practice started in 1874 and regularised by the finance department in 1933 has seen a number of advancements as the technology progressed. From print media to TV and radio, it has adopted various mediums in the past.

With the boom of internet and social media, the lottery system was quick to turn to online services for the ease of the customers. With a number of websites making the list of winners available on their page and others providing links for the same.

With the millennials taking over, services throughout the globe are being made easy – to – use. There is a lot going around in the world. Thousands of advertisements, new pieces of information, new hashtags and what not! These people give priority to the information at hand rather than the one they have to download first and then access it.

The attention span of this generation Z is getting shorter and shorter. They won’t wait for a video to stream or listen to an hour-long lecture without a break. They do not like to wait.

Convenience of Lottery System

It is imperative to make the lottery system convenient for the new age people. They would not want to download a PDF file a scroll through it to find their lucky number. The customers of today need results, and they need them fast.

If the system does not change, the number of people buying the tickets may decrease. This is not what the government wants as the sale of the lottery tickets is a great source of revenue for the nation.

Fortunately, this we won’t see a fall in those numbers in the near future because downloading a whole file is the thing of the past now. What if there was no wait and you could directly jump to the screen with the numbers with just one tap of your finger? That is right folks! Thai Lottery results is a new and improved experience of trying your luck to win up to 32 million baht!

Even if you do not win the mega prize, you can still end up winning the second and third or even a consolation prize! The lottery system has just been made easier with this new feature.