THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

How to check THAI lottery Results: No PDF Download required

How to check THAI lottery Results: No PDF Download required

Friday 26 July 2019, 02:39PM

The Thai lottery results are available across various mediums. For a regular customer, the process would be that you spend your 80 baht or more, you visit a Nang Ta-Khian shrine, and then you wait for the magic to happen. The day comes, and the numbers are out!

But you have to download the PDF file first. You take out your phone, and you visit one of the many sites which have the PDF files available on them, and you wait again! Not very convenient, right?

Every year, thousands of aspirants buy the lottery tickets. The drawings are made on the 1st and 16th of every month. Some win and some don’t. Some win BIG. Regardless, people try their luck every month.

A Period of Progression

The practice started in 1874 and regularised by the finance department in 1933 has seen a number of advancements as the technology progressed. From print media to TV and radio, it has adopted various mediums in the past.

With the boom of internet and social media, the lottery system was quick to turn to online services for the ease of the customers. With a number of websites making the list of winners available on their page and others providing links for the same.

With the millennials taking over, services throughout the globe are being made easy – to – use. There is a lot going around in the world. Thousands of advertisements, new pieces of information, new hashtags and what not! These people give priority to the information at hand rather than the one they have to download first and then access it.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The attention span of this generation Z is getting shorter and shorter. They won’t wait for a video to stream or listen to an hour-long lecture without a break. They do not like to wait.

Convenience of Lottery System

It is imperative to make the lottery system convenient for the new age people. They would not want to download a PDF file a scroll through it to find their lucky number. The customers of today need results, and they need them fast.

If the system does not change, the number of people buying the tickets may decrease. This is not what the government wants as the sale of the lottery tickets is a great source of revenue for the nation.

Fortunately, this we won’t see a fall in those numbers in the near future because downloading a whole file is the thing of the past now. What if there was no wait and you could directly jump to the screen with the numbers with just one tap of your finger? That is right folks! Thai Lottery results is a new and improved experience of trying your luck to win up to 32 million baht!

Even if you do not win the mega prize, you can still end up winning the second and third or even a consolation prize! The lottery system has just been made easier with this new feature.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Reflections on a great academic year for BISP Primary
Why beach clean-ups work
Phuket History: A picture of the slave trade before the chains were broken
Phuket band Fake Smiles to rock island with roaring second album
Phuket Rajabhat University launches ‘Andaman Punsuk’ green market
Dining under the blossoms at Diamond Cliff’s Kiko restaurant
Deep breaths, deep sleep: The ‘filling and emptying the glass’ exercise that helps insomnia
HeadStart Graduation 2019
Green Thoughts: Good vibrations and your garden
Children of the Revolution: Why the next generation feels the planet is unsafe in our hands
Comedy value: Don’t miss live stand-up at the Marriott on July 15
BanYa Literacy Centre mural unleashes children’s creativity and imagination
Patong Beach cleanup lifts 800kg of trash
Top tips for staying safe in the Phuket surf
Behind the ‘mastery learning’ philosophy at QSI Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket fights tourism decline with sustainability platform at PHIST 2019

More than 15,000 new hotel rooms on Phuket are not exactly a example of sustainability. Now alread...(Read More)

The Goat Festival is coming

i am very interested in buying some goat meat can you give me the name of the supplier please also ...(Read More)

Why beach clean-ups work

Do we see a mind shift by once in a while clearing beaches of tons of rubbish? Mind shift has to co...(Read More)

Patong migrant labour camp destroyed by fire

Hahaha, '18 humble accomodation units'. What a nice way to describe golf plate roof and tri...(Read More)

Woman arrested in Phuket for B10mn farmer investment fraud

Wow, 43 officers working on this case. Now the 10 million thb question: Already discovered with 43 o...(Read More)

Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers

Don't worry, mr Dek. You always can attach my comment to the next article about the Phuket drug...(Read More)

Probe looms in Microsoft case

The government will only be 'scrutinised' (SIC) over corruption if Thai society at large dem...(Read More)

Why beach clean-ups work

As a mind shift is needed to reduce plastic use the beach clean ups provide a very visible and publi...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’

Everyone knows these meetings are just “photo ops”. Mr Governor, if you want to change things fo...(Read More)

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

DKK you are in a particularly viperish mood at the moment. Maybe time for a break....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dot Property Awards
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Save Now Stay Later
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity

 