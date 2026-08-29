Horizon Cruises Phuket — Private Yacht Charter

Saturday 29 August 2026 02:57 PM

Horizon Cruises Phuket is a Phuket yacht charter and luxury yacht rental company with 12+ years of local marine experience. Our own fleet includes Ferretti 80 Sofia, Technema 89 Say Yes and Beluga 88. We arrange private day charters and multi-day cruises for couples, families, groups, celebrations and corporate events. Every charter is tailored personally—from yacht selection to professional crew, onboard service, food, water activities and special requests. Guests receive direct English- and Russian-speaking support throughout their private yacht experience in Phuket and the Andaman Sea.