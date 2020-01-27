Hooters THB 100,000 wing-eating

Start From: Tuesday 4 February 2020, 07:00PM to Tuesday 4 February 2020, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Hooters THB 100,000 wing-eating crown heats up! The next qualifying round of Hooters National Wing Eating Contest takes place at Hooters Phuket on Tuesday, Feb 4. Simply pre-register https://www.eventpop.me/e/7989 or register at the event during 7.00pm to 8.00pm at the event, for a chance to compete in this exciting contest. The rules are simple: wing lovers can register in advance or on arrival of the set date, for 299 THB and the contest will be judged by a panel of Hooters Girls. The challenge is to devour 20 breaded chicken wings in the fastest time. Only the first 100 to sign up online or in person will compete from 8-9:30 pm. The top 20 fastest eaters will be selected for the Grand Final event to be held at Hooters Pattaya on July 3rd, 2020. The wing contest's next selection rounds will happen at Hooters Sukhumvit Soi 15 on Mar. 6, Hooters Samui on Apr. 3, Hooters Pattaya on May 15 and Hooters Silom on June 5.