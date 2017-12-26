The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Hole in One strikes back in Patong Pool League

POOL: The second round of the Patong Pool League, sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played last Thursday (Dec 21), with all team facing fierce competition and some games finishing with some very high scores.

Pool,

Matt Pond

Tuesday 26 December 2017, 10:30AM

Members of teams Caddy Shack and Wombat bars.
Members of teams Caddy Shack and Wombat bars.

Despite not recording the highest victory of round two, Hole in One bar had the best win of the night defeating Happy End Bar 8-3 with the losers being “7-balled” in the beer leg.

However, the biggest win of last Thursday’s action came in the game between Natalie Bar and Simon & Oils, a game in which Natalie cruised to a comfortable 9-2 in over competitors, and a win that left them lone leaders in the league table.

Elsewhere, Martin Swiss Guesthouse played a very strong match against Wet Dreams and managed to walk away with a good 8-3 win. Caddy Shack and Wombat bars were of equal strength in their game, but Caddy Shack managed to walk away with a narrow 6-5 win.

The last match to be recorded on last Thursday’s score sheet was one between Red Light and Ting Tong cars, and one which ended up being won by Ting Tong 7-4.

There will be no Patong Pool League action this Thursday (Dec 28) as bars prepare for their big New Year’s nights, but play will resume on the third round of action on Thursday Jan 4, 2018. Happy New Year to all The Phuket News readers from all bar owners and players of the Patong Pool League.

 League Table

Team

Points

Natalie

15

Martin Swiss

13

Caddy Shack

12

Hole in One

12

Ting Tong

12

Wombat

12

Red Light

11

Happy End

9

Wet Dreams

8

Simon & Oils

6

 

 

 
