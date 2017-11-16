The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hit-and-run doctor faces fifth charge

BANGKOK: Police have pressed the fifth charge against a hit-and-run senior doctor attached to the Public Health Ministry as a re-enactment showed that he saw the victim but did not stop to help.

crime, health, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 November 2017, 08:50AM

Dr Yorn Chinranakhon acknowledges four charges at the Nonthaburi Police Station on Tuesday (Nov 14). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Dr Yorn Chinranakhon acknowledges four charges at the Nonthaburi Police Station on Tuesday (Nov 14). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Police took Yorn Chinranakhon’s white Honda Amaze to the hit-and-run scene at a gate of the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province yesterday (Nov 15) for the re-enactment of the incident in which a security guard of the ministry was seriously injured.

Deputy national police chief Gen Wirachai Songmetta said at the crime scene that the re-enactment showed that the car hit the already closed gate and half of it knocked down the security guard on the road entrance of the ministry compound.

The car then ran over the guard, who was stuck to the right side of the belly pan, and dragged him for about 20 metres.

Police also checked the car’s belly pan to determine the spot where the guard was stuck.

Gen Wirachai said the re-enactment and car examination showed that it was likely Dr Yorn saw the victim in front of the car when it hit him to the moment he got stuck under it and the car stopped because it was unable to go farther.

The noise of the impact and enough lighting from poles and a following vehicle in the area also supported police’s assumption that the doctor had seen the victim.

Police consequently charged the doctor with reckless driving hitting and injuring a person and failing to stop and help the victim and inform officials.

Earlier, Gen Wirachai had said a video clip showed the car stopped for about 25 seconds after hitting the security guard before running over him.

The fifth charge added to the charges of reckless driving causing severe danger and damage, driving under the influence, resisting officials’ demand for a blood alcohol test, and attempted murder.

Police told Dr Yorn, a senior doctor attached to Health Centre Region 12 overseeing the South, not to leave the country without permission. He was released on bail of B500,000 on Tuesday (Nov 14).

The victim was identified as Somchai Yamdee, 22, who was closing the gate at the ministry at about 8:10pm last Friday (Nov 10).

It was reported that the doctor’s car dragged the guard for around 20m. The family’s breadwinner underwent brain surgery and was treated in an intensive care unit at Pranangklao Hospital.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 16 November 2017 - 10:26:37

The charges are so very serious that the culprit goes to prison anyway after Court is finished with him.
Why free on bail? 
Pre-court locked up time can be deducted from the total jail sentence later.
Society has to be protected against such a person.
Hope at least his passport and driving license were taken, and he is not allowed to drive any vehicle in his 'stressed' condition.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket locals rally, force construction of Surin Beach seawall on hold

It is astonishing that a Village head and a cohort of officials, without any knowledge of water engineering/ the dynamics of kinetic energy are allowe...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

This is a very smelly affair. When building plans are submitted to the Government, than they are available for the 'public interest'. Public ...(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Maybe, but they don't have guns and the power to use them with impunity which is the point, especially in Thailand where it seems the police are a...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor faces fifth charge

The charges are so very serious that the culprit goes to prison anyway after Court is finished with him. Why free on bail? Pre-court locked up time...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

I'm missing the part where capitalism gets regulated. Another example, a beach side resort filling in a section of Bangtao beach effectively "...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

Mayor Aroon seems to have nothing but scorn for the public and the citizens of Rawaii, or anyone else that gets in the way of his special favors. And...(Read More)

Phuket locals rally, force construction of Surin Beach seawall on hold

Sorry, but Mr. MaAnn does not have the education to understand coastal dynamics. It is likely the illegal seawalls that were illegally constructed alo...(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach

I fail to see any problem here. As the police officer is rightly pointing out in the photo there is no swimming. If anyone chooses to ignore warnings ...(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Having mental health or drug issues can be found in any occupation. If anyone has a clue about such issues would want to see the person treated to bec...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

The Rawai Mayor seems to be the key person here with unlimited powers. Great to read that demolition may be set 1 year after the owner submit new pl...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.