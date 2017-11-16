BANGKOK: Police have pressed the fifth charge against a hit-and-run senior doctor attached to the Public Health Ministry as a re-enactment showed that he saw the victim but did not stop to help.

Thursday 16 November 2017, 08:50AM

Dr Yorn Chinranakhon acknowledges four charges at the Nonthaburi Police Station on Tuesday (Nov 14). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Police took Yorn Chinranakhon’s white Honda Amaze to the hit-and-run scene at a gate of the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province yesterday (Nov 15) for the re-enactment of the incident in which a security guard of the ministry was seriously injured.

Deputy national police chief Gen Wirachai Songmetta said at the crime scene that the re-enactment showed that the car hit the already closed gate and half of it knocked down the security guard on the road entrance of the ministry compound.

The car then ran over the guard, who was stuck to the right side of the belly pan, and dragged him for about 20 metres.

Police also checked the car’s belly pan to determine the spot where the guard was stuck.

Gen Wirachai said the re-enactment and car examination showed that it was likely Dr Yorn saw the victim in front of the car when it hit him to the moment he got stuck under it and the car stopped because it was unable to go farther.

The noise of the impact and enough lighting from poles and a following vehicle in the area also supported police’s assumption that the doctor had seen the victim.

Police consequently charged the doctor with reckless driving hitting and injuring a person and failing to stop and help the victim and inform officials.

Earlier, Gen Wirachai had said a video clip showed the car stopped for about 25 seconds after hitting the security guard before running over him.

The fifth charge added to the charges of reckless driving causing severe danger and damage, driving under the influence, resisting officials’ demand for a blood alcohol test, and attempted murder.

Police told Dr Yorn, a senior doctor attached to Health Centre Region 12 overseeing the South, not to leave the country without permission. He was released on bail of B500,000 on Tuesday (Nov 14).

The victim was identified as Somchai Yamdee, 22, who was closing the gate at the ministry at about 8:10pm last Friday (Nov 10).

It was reported that the doctor’s car dragged the guard for around 20m. The family’s breadwinner underwent brain surgery and was treated in an intensive care unit at Pranangklao Hospital.

Read original story here.