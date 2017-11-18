The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

BANGKOK: Hit-and-run doctor Yorn Chiranakhon had been drinking for several hours at a restaurant before he ran down and seriously injured a security guard at a gate of the Public Health Ministry last week, police said yesterday (Nov 17).

Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 November 2017, 08:51AM

Police conduct the re-enactment of the hit-and-run by the senior doctor which seriously injured the security guard at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province. Photo: Worrapon Phayakum
Police conduct the re-enactment of the hit-and-run by the senior doctor which seriously injured the security guard at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province. Photo: Worrapon Phayakum

Deputy national police chief Wirachai Songmetta went to the Pu Ya Ta Yai restaurant, by the Chao Phraya River on Rattanathibet Rd in Muang district, yesterday to question the owner. 

He said the doctor, an inspector at the Public Health Ministry, had been there before the car accident.

Gen Wirachai quoted restaurant owner Narumol Sridaranont, 35, as saying Dr Yorn arrived there about 4pm on Nov 10.

The accident occurred about 8:30pm.

According to Gen Wirachai, the doctor was in the company of a woman and brought along a one-litre bottle of imported liquor to drink there. He ordered four bottles of soda, two buckets of ice and a dish of food.

As a bottle of soda can be used to mix about three glasses of drink, police assumed Dr Yorn had about 12 glasses of alcohol and he was likely to be drunk when he left, because a woman would not drink much, Gen Wirachai said.

He said Dr Yorn stayed at the restaurant until 7:20pm. He was a frequent customer there.

Bollywood

Dr Yorn drove his Honda Amaze car into the gate of the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi about 8:30pm on Nov 10, hitting and knocking down security guard Somchai Yamdee, 22, who was closing it.

Surveillance camera footage showed the victim waved for help. After stopping briefly, the car moved off again, ran over the guard and kept going until it was unable to go any farther because Mr Somchai was wedged underneath it. The guard was dragged about 20 metres from the gate.

The doctor has been charged with reckless driving causing severe danger and damage, driving under the influence, refusing a police request for a blood-alcohol test, attempted murder, reckless driving and hitting and injuring a person, and failing to stop and help the victim and to inform authorities of the accident.

Gen Wirachai said the doctor denied all charges.

Mr Somchai, who is a breadwinner for his family, was still in intensive care and on a respirator as of yesterday. He had a lung infection and high temperature, staff at Pranangklao Hospital said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

OzGeoff | 18 November 2017 - 13:10:13

Where do they find these Generals? Straight out of Alice in Wonderland?

The Phuket News

Christy Sweet | 18 November 2017 - 11:18:16

Unfortunately General Wirachai's sexist attitude is completely acceptable in this culture - the same attitude that holds a woman's choice to live alone as suspect.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 18 November 2017 - 10:48:34

"Because a woman would not drink much",  Hahahaha.
Time for this top police officer to upgrade his professional knowledge of things a la 2017!
Perhaps he should go a night in plain clothes to bangla road in Patong, Phuket, and observe the ladies drinking skills.
And this of course not only counts for Phuket. 
That would not be fair to say.

The Phuket News

Discover Thainess | 18 November 2017 - 09:44:59

"because a woman would not drink much, Gen Wirachai said"

What a strange comment to make, Gen Wirachai has clearly never been out with some of the thai ladies that I know who can polish off a bottle of spirits on their own quite happily while I drink fizzy water.

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police fundraiser bullies warned, nothing to do with us, says Chalong Police chief

So not linked to police,but head of group is BKK cop.So no charges and not going to stop them, but don't buy the tickets. Guessing local cops g...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

Where do they find these Generals? Straight out of Alice in Wonderland? ...(Read More)

Van driver charged with Japanese deaths

We miss the reason why this 'public tourist Van driver' did fall asleep while driving tourists. Was he overworked, under influence of alcohol...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

Unfortunately General Wirachai's sexist attitude is completely acceptable in this culture - the same attitude that holds a woman's choice to l...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

"Because a woman would not drink much", Hahahaha. Time for this top police officer to upgrade his professional knowledge of things a la 20...(Read More)

Forbidden fruit spurs illegal dorms

who cares that male and female students older than age 25 are staying/living in the same building? After all, it are no teenagers, but full grown men...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

"because a woman would not drink much, Gen Wirachai said" What a strange comment to make, Gen Wirachai has clearly never been out with so...(Read More)

Police fundraiser bullies warned, nothing to do with us, says Chalong Police chief

One would think that the real RTP officers go after the fake police officers, after receiving complains from 10 citizens. Right? After all, it is all...(Read More)

Chinese Consulate gifts B200k for Phuket CCTV cameras

It`s a BIG BIG shame that Phuket can not pay for this self, as they bring Millions of Bath every week on Chinese tourists only on Chalong Pier....(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Wrong... doctors and nurse have more powerful yet silent weapons than guns, as do soldiers. The weapon used in this case was not used "with impun...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.