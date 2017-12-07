The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Hells Angels members busted in Pattaya

PATTAYA: Police yesterday (Dec 6) arrested and charged four foreigners – believed to be members of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang – with several criminal offences, and plan to deport and blacklist them from the country.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 December 2017, 08:42AM

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal holds a Hells Angels jacket during a press conference in Pattaya yesterday (Dec 6). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal holds a Hells Angels jacket during a press conference in Pattaya yesterday (Dec 6). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, acting deputy commissioner of tourist police, said police raided five luxury houses in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district. Police were searching for eight foreigners who were believed to be members of the gang in Pattaya, and arrested four of them.

Maj Gen Surachet said that police arrested three Australians and a Canadian. He would not reveal their names, but said they were aged between 32 and 42. Police also seized guns, ammunition, knives, an Audi sports car and a Ford GT 315 car. The suspects’ urine was tested, and police found traces of illegal drugs in two of the samples.

“Some members of the Hells Angels gang were disguised as tourists and threatened national security as they were involved in extortion, money laundering, illicit drugs and human trafficking. They were the same group of people involved in the murder and secret burial of an Australian two years ago,” Maj Gen Surachet said.

“These people entered Thailand, married Thai women, were without regular jobs, but had luxury houses and cars and spent lavishly,” he said.

Police revoked the permits and visas of the eight targeted foreigners. Of the four still at large, one fled the country and three others were hiding in Bangkok, Maj Gen Surachet said.

The two foreigners found to have abused drugs would face punishment in the country before being deported, he added.

He said police would not tolerate seeing criminals riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles around Pattaya with impunity.

Mika | 07 December 2017 - 16:30:14

There are no fake HA-Charter in Thailand !And walking or riding with fake HA-Colors/Vests or wrongly pretending to be an Hells Angel would put every person in big trouble if caught by real Hells Angels or someone connected to them.And i strongly doubt that there is a shop in Thailand selling fake HA goods.

BenPendejo | 07 December 2017 - 14:30:53

Are we doubting the authenticity of these bad boy costume pieces?  Come on now, they were for sale right next to the Luis Vitton bags and the Levis...they have to be real!  In reality, these Hells Angels wannabes are like every other name brand on the streets... fake. They couldn't fit in in their home countries, so they come here and just practice crime where they know they can buy out of it.

Mika | 07 December 2017 - 11:43:53

"..not tolerate criminals riding Harley.." So if they ride any other big bike then everything is fine.Good to know.

Rorri_2 | 07 December 2017 - 11:41:51

Call me cynical, but these are the most prestine Hells Angels vests I have ever seen, besides the lack of wrinkles, creases, dirt etc, they are not denim, or leather... me thinks bullsh#t.

