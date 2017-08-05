The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Heavy rain devastates roads in Phang Nga, causes landslides

PHANG NGA: Heavy rain pounded two districts of Phang Nga, north of Phuket, and parts of Surat Thani overnight, causing landslides and cutting off a road.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 5 August 2017, 03:41PM

A man looks at the cut-off road section following heavy rain overnight in Phang Nga. Photo: Bangkok Post / Supapong Chaolan
A man looks at the cut-off road section following heavy rain overnight in Phang Nga. Photo: Bangkok Post / Supapong Chaolan

In Phang Nga, a badly damaged section of a road to Ao Waek in Tambon Bang Wan, Khura Buri District, made it impassable for all vehicles.

A pickup truck fell into a large crack across one major road, though with no persons injured.

Workers and machines were sent to remove the fallen vehicle from the area.

Some 34 households were cut off after the road leading to their community was damaged, the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office reported today (Aug 5).

The rain also caused landslides in the Khao Sok National Park, which blocked a section of Highway 401 at kilometre marker 27 in Kapong District, adjacent to Phanom district of Surat Thani.

Phang Nga highway authorities today declared the landslide-hit route in Kapong District off-limits to all vehicles.

C and C Marine

Rewat Suedet, head of Khura Buri highways office, said heavy machine and backhoes were deployed to clear the road hit by the landslides. If the rain stops, the route will be opened, he added.

In Surat Thani, Manop Sutthipong, chief of provincial land transport office, said he had asked bus operators on the Krabi-Khao Sok route to avoid Highway 401.

Buses travelling from Krabi were advised to use Highway 4118 and then take Road 401 instead. Those operating on the Surat Thani-Phuket route were also told to avoid Highway 401, said Mr Manop.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
