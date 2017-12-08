PHUKET: Heavy rain across Phuket last night caused widespread flooding in several parts of the island.

Friday 8 December 2017, 10:33AM

Major roads in and around Phuket Town were inundated with floodwaters as well as road in Thalang, Kathu and Muang districts.

The southbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd in front of Muslim Wittaya Phuket School in Koh Kaew were also flooded.

Meanwhile on Thepkrasattri Rd, in front of the main SuperCheap in Rassada, small vehicles were unable to pass as floodwaters reached up to 50cm in depth. Officials were dispatched to help direct traffic and assist motorists.

Old Phuket Town was also heavily flooded at the intersection of Phang Nga Rd and Thepkrasattri Rd where the Peranakannitat Museum and old historic Chartered Bank Building stand. Traffic at Soi Phaniang and Soi Surin 4 in Phuket Town was also blocked.

While in Chalong, in front of Ladthiwanaram Temple (Wat Tai) and Chalong Cicle water was as deep as 50cm. Officials were dispatched to help direct traffic and assist motorists.

In Patong, from the Sai Nam Yen intersection on Rat-uthit 200 Pi Rd water levels also reached up to 50cm in depth.

At the peak of the flooding last night, officials feared that the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town might breach its banks due to a high volume of water flowing from Kathu district. However the floodwaters subsided without causing a breach.

The government has ordered district officials and local government organisations with ready-to-deploy officers to monitor the situation closely and prepare rescue materials for 24-hour emergency response.

As of this morning (Dec 8), water levels in Phuket Town and Patong are decreasing, and local residents effected by the flooding are cleaning their houses and assessing the level of damage.

Ms Kularb Jetsadawai the owner of a restaurant in Phuket Town said, “This is the fifth flood this year. The water level rose very fast. Our property inside the restaurant were damaged. The cost of damage is about one hundred thousand baht."

“We used a water pump to release water, but it did not help as the restaurant is so close to Bang Yai canal. Water from the canal quickly came into the back of the restaurant,” she added.