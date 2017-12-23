BANGKOK: The Minister for Health has supported a call for the Public Health Ministry to conduct mandatory blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) tests on all people involved in road accidents.

Saturday 23 December 2017, 12:43PM

Members of the StopDrink Network submitted the petition to the Public Health Ministry in Bangkok yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: NNT

The support came after 30 members of the StopDrink Network massed at the Ministry of Public Health headquarters in Bangkok yesterday (Dec 22) and submitted a petition with the Permanent Secretary for Public Health M.D. Sophon Mekthon.

The petition calls for the ministry to issue a regulation requiring everyone involved in a road accident to undergo a BAC test to determine the alcohol level in their blood.

Backing the petition, the minister said such a regulation would significantly reduce the number of road fatalities and would provide sufficient evidence for prosecutors to pursue legal action against drunk drivers, reported state news agency NNT. (See story here.)

Late last year, Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, Deputy Superintendent of the Traffic Police Division of the Phuket City Police, reminded motorists should that much harsher penalties for drunk driving were introduced in 2015.

Under the new laws, the BAC limit for professional and commercial drivers, and drivers under 24 years old, remains zero, and the legal BAC limit for all other drivers is 0.05%.

The current penalties for drunk driving are: