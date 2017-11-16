The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hat-trick hero Jedinak fires Australia into World Cup

FOOTBALL: Captain Mile Jedinak’s second-half hat-trick fired Australia into next year’s World Cup in Russia yesterday (Nov 15) as they swept past Honduras 3-1 in the second leg of their play-off in Sydney.

AFP

Thursday 16 November 2017, 10:01AM

Australia’s Robbie Kruse (left) and Mile Jedinak embrace after the victory over Honduras in their World Cup qualification play-off match in Sydney. Photo: William West / AFP
Australia’s Robbie Kruse (left) and Mile Jedinak embrace after the victory over Honduras in their World Cup qualification play-off match in Sydney. Photo: William West / AFP

The Aston Villa midfielder’s free kick went in off Henry Figueroa on 54 minutes, and he then buried two penalties in the space of 13 minutes before Honduras scrambled a late consolation through Alberth Elis.

The final whistle heralded a massive roar from the 77,000 home crowd at the Sydney Olympic stadium as the Socceroos went through 3-1 on aggregate following last week’s 0-0 first leg in San Pedro Sula.

It will be Australia’s fourth consecutive World Cup and fifth overall, and follows a mammoth 22-game, 29-month qualifying campaign criss-crossing Asia, the Middle East and Central America.

“It’s overwhelming to be honest. When you are coaching your own nation to burden of responsibility is even greater, you know what it means to the nation and the game,” said Australia coach Ange Postecoglou.

He added: “They got what they deserved. It wasn’t by luck or chance, they believed in something that we started and right to the end they displayed the resilience and belief that has made me proud all the way along.”

After a cagey first half, the game unravelled for Honduras when Jedinak, who has been struggling with injury for several months, struck three times in the last 36 minutes.

“Australia were very strong and aggressive and put pressure on us and tried to neutralise us,” Honduras coach Jorge Luis Pinto told reporters.

“The first half was more balanced and the handball (for the first penalty) wasn’t intentional.”

Scoring chances were scarce in a cat-and-mouse opening period, with the best falling in the 37th minute to Celtic’s Tom Rogic, whose shot was well saved by Donis Escober.

Argentine referee Nestor Pitana issued a total of three yellow cards, two to Australia’s Matt Jurman and Aaron Mooy and the other to Maynor Figueroa for a foul on Tim Cahill.

Bollywood

Australia were fielding four across the back, with deep-lying midfielder Jedinak adding to the rearguard, but Honduras posed little threat in the first half.

Jedinak broke the deadlock in the 54th minute with free kick which took a wicked deflection off Figueroa, but was eventually credited to the skipper after initially being marked as an own goal.

The goal revved up the Socceroos and the capacity home crowd, and Cahill came close with a looping header but Escober scrambled it away off the woodwork.

Cahill’s night was over after 66 minutes, replaced by striker Tomi Juric and met with a standing ovation from the home crowd in salute to his courageous fightback from a recent ankle injury.

The Socceroos tightened their grip when Bryan Acosta was adjudged to have handballed Aaron Mooy’s pass in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Jedinak stepped up and rammed home the spot-kick and Australia were two-up with 18 minutes left.

Substitute Robbie Kruse was then brought down as he closed in on goal and again the referee blew for a penalty, allowing Jedinak to complete his brace with an identical finish into the bottom right.

“We’re very grateful, we’re going to another World Cup,” Jedinak said. “It’s extra special, it was our duty as a nation of football players to get this job done and we stuck to our guns and we got here.”

Deep into stoppage time, Elis gave the Honduran fans a fleeting moment of cheer when his shot trickled over the line following a goalmouth melee.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket locals rally, force construction of Surin Beach seawall on hold

It is astonishing that a Village head and a cohort of officials, without any knowledge of water engineering/ the dynamics of kinetic energy are allowe...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

This is a very smelly affair. When building plans are submitted to the Government, than they are available for the 'public interest'. Public ...(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Maybe, but they don't have guns and the power to use them with impunity which is the point, especially in Thailand where it seems the police are a...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor faces fifth charge

The charges are so very serious that the culprit goes to prison anyway after Court is finished with him. Why free on bail? Pre-court locked up time...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

I'm missing the part where capitalism gets regulated. Another example, a beach side resort filling in a section of Bangtao beach effectively "...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

Mayor Aroon seems to have nothing but scorn for the public and the citizens of Rawaii, or anyone else that gets in the way of his special favors. And...(Read More)

Phuket locals rally, force construction of Surin Beach seawall on hold

Sorry, but Mr. MaAnn does not have the education to understand coastal dynamics. It is likely the illegal seawalls that were illegally constructed alo...(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach

I fail to see any problem here. As the police officer is rightly pointing out in the photo there is no swimming. If anyone chooses to ignore warnings ...(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Having mental health or drug issues can be found in any occupation. If anyone has a clue about such issues would want to see the person treated to bec...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay

The Rawai Mayor seems to be the key person here with unlimited powers. Great to read that demolition may be set 1 year after the owner submit new pl...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.