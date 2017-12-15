The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Handling negative reviews

PHUKET: A commercial lawyer with experience in travel, tourism and hospitality issues, has shared with an online gathering of travel and tourism leaders her effective steps to dealing with negative online reviews.

Sunday 17 December 2017, 11:00AM

Source: Bazaarvoice Conversation Index
Addressing a MyTravelResearch.com webinar of travel industry leaders, many of them from small businesses, Alyssa Antcliffe, the principal of Antcliffes Legal, told tourism industry leaders and brand managers that having an online presence and being accessible through online platforms is essential in today’s digital world.

The digital economy has been built on ratings and reviews to enable people to “window shop” online. However, it only takes one disgruntled former client or customer to ruin a good reputation by posting a negative review, no matter how false or misleading that review might be, she said.

Ms Antcliffe added that, usually, what is published online is not intended to be malicious, but is someone’s honestly held opinion.

“In these circumstances, if a comment is substantially true, or represents the honestly held opinion of the reviewer, then a business will have difficulty in bringing a successful defamation claim,” she said.

Ms Antcliffe suggested that if you believe that you or your business is the victim of unfair, untrue and or defamatory remarks as a result of an online review you should act quickly to minimise the damage.

She suggested six strategies designed to help minimise damage and avoid costly legal proceedings:

• Contact the website which has published the review to ask that the material be removed,

• Contact the client or customer who has left the review and try to resolve the issue that has arisen,

• Request that the client or customer remove the review or write a further positive review about the way the issue has been handled and resolved,

• Write a short and factual online response to the review addressing the issue, or inform the public that the reviewer’s comments are unfounded and what the facts are,

• Update your website, publish an article, run a promotion or launch a new product. The aim here is to create online news and chatter that will divert attention from the negative review and add new positive reviews and announcements, and/or

• Seek independent legal advice.

Depending on the issue being raised in a review you may wish to consult a lawyer first. They will be able to advise whether it would be appropriate to involve the authorities, Ms Antcliffe noted.

She also made it clear that the six strategies were not intended to be relied on as legal advice as further consideration of each individual’s circumstances should always be thought through before any action is taken.

Also in the webinar, Carolyn Childs, co-founder of MyTravelResearch.com, said it was vital not to respond to reviews while angry. Make the effort to be unemotional, level headed and empathetic when responding.

Ms Childs noted that an online response that addresses a complaint in a cool and reasonable way often transforms the negative review into a marketing positive for the travel brand.

Research by SEO expert consultants BrightLocal showed that if a star rating increases from two to three stars on review sites, business goes up by around 33%.

Sherry Bonelli of BrightLocal notes that 70% of buying experiences are based on how the customer feels they are being treated and that 84% of people trusting an online review as much as a personal recommendation.

Ms Bonelli also notes, “If you think you can ignore a bad review, you’re wrong. Not responding to a negative review is responding. It’s telling everyone that sees the bad review that you don’t care about your customers.

“Responding to complaints can help increase customer advocacy. Not responding to a bad review decreases customer advocacy,” she adds.

 

 
bojon | 18 December 2017 - 19:30:44

I wanted to add, that if a restaurant or a hotel elaborate too much in defence, you get more worried because in the outset you know nobody is perfect and mishaps etc, but if the hotel tries to make the complaint wrong you know it is something fishy behind. I don't like it. Better the hotel says, we have taken notice and will try to do better.

bojon | 18 December 2017 - 19:26:40

I am not convinced by argumentation in the article. When I, and I am sure all, read the comments about a restaurant, for example, you know it is an individual experience. Others have different experiences. One negative or several doesn't prevent you from visiting the restaurant or a hotel. You can take the advice from those who have commented, but you know the hotel will try to react positively.

Matches 2 result(s)
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.