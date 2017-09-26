The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Graft scandal snares four senior monks

BANGKOK: The anti-graft police have brought charges against four high-ranking monks in connection with the temple funds embezzlement scandal.

crime, corruption, religion, police,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 08:38AM

The four senior monks caught up in the graft scandal, clockwise from top left: Phra Thepsenabodi, Phra Rajratanamunee, Phra Khru Wisutthiwattanakit, Phra Khru Kittipatcharakhun. Photos: via Facebook
The four senior monks caught up in the graft scandal, clockwise from top left: Phra Thepsenabodi, Phra Rajratanamunee, Phra Khru Wisutthiwattanakit, Phra Khru Kittipatcharakhun. Photos: via Facebook

Col Warayuth Sukkhawat, deputy commander of the Counter-Corruption Division (CCD) led a team of police to Wat Lat Khae in Phetchabun’s Chon Daen district on yesterday (Sept 25) to lay charges against its abbot, Phra Khru Kittipatcharakhun. However, police said they were unable to locate him there.

The division has invited the abbot, along with three other senior monks, to acknowledge the embezzlement-related charges against them, brought by the CCD.

The second monk facing charges is Phra Rajratanamunee, assistant abbot of Wat Pichaya Yatikaram in Bangkok. He also serves as a secretary to Somdet Phra Buddha Chinnawong, a member of the Sangha Supreme Council (SSC) and chief of the monastic committee in the Central region.

Col Warayuth said the other two monks are Phra Thepsenabodi, the abbot of Wat Kawisararam in Lop Buri’s Muang district and chief monk of Lop Buri; and Phra Khru Wisutthiwattanakit, assistant abbot of Wat Ratchasittharam in Bangkok Yai district.

The CCD said it has charged the four with violating Sections 157, 147 and 86 of the Criminal Code.

Section 157 deals with dereliction of duty, Section 147 with abuse of authority in the appropriation of funds, and Section 86 with assisting any person in the commission of an offence.

Col Warayuth said the CCD has brought an additional charge of falsifying state documents against Phra Thepsenabodi under Section 162 of the code.

The CCD has sent letters to inform the SSC and the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) of the matter, Col Warayuth said.

Meanwhile, CCD police last week raided 14 locations in seven provinces as the agency expands its probe into allegations of graft involving B140 million and the state grant-in-aid scheme for temples nationwide.

British International School, Phuket

The CCD found 23 temples were embroiled in the scandal with 19 individuals suspected of having a part in it.

Of the 19 suspects, six have already reported to acknowledge charges, Col Warayuth said.

They are former NOB director Phanom Sornsilp; Chatchai Chuchuea, director of the NOB’s Buddhist monastery division; Phayong Seelueang, a civil works technician attached to the NOB; Narongdet Chainate, director of the NOB’s Sing Buri provincial branch; Pattana Su-ammartmontri, a religious academic attached to the NOB’s Nakhon Pathom branch; and Natthawadee Tantayawisarnsut, a former NOB official.

Pol Col Warayuth said the CCD will today (Sept 26) forward cases relating to embezzlement involving the 23 temples to the National Counter-Corruption Commission (NACC).

In its previous round of probes, the CCD found 12 temples were suspected of being involved in embezzlement of maintenance funds worth B60mn dispensed by the NOB. Since then 11 more temples were found to have been involved, including those the four senior monks are attached to.

An investigation was conducted based on an examination of the state budget dispensed to temples across the country from 2012-2016. Ten people including NOB officials have also allegedly played a role in the embezzlement. The cases involving the 12 temples were sent to the NACC in June.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Ormsin Chivapruck said no SSC members have been implicated in the scandal so far.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket lifeguards confirm Oct 1 strike

Is this some sort of Blackmail? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards confirm Oct 1 strike

Shame on the PPAO, deaths that will surely occur can be directly attributed to those who undervalue lifeguards. Public safety for locals and touri...(Read More)

CIB tackles illegal drone flight threat

Article made me thinking: Why is the Army not patrolling in the Deep South with drones instead with unprotected pick up trucks, ripped apart like sar...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Editor, can you please explain what this has to do with this story "Looks to me like helicopter parenting here.BTW,studies show that children of ...(Read More)

CIB tackles illegal drone flight threat

Whilst flying a drone over military or airports is important, I wish they'd sort out far more important issues....(Read More)

Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

It's the climate change. Mother Nature is showing us with more harsh weather ( stronger storms, typhoons, hurricanes, earthquakes) and signals f...(Read More)

Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

I been there in the early 90.is and seen them,the coral were still pretty much ok from my point of view.It seems nobody really cares and everybody jus...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Funny how quick someone jumps up like a rabbit out of a magicians hat,if our chief commentator is questioned! Looks to me like helicopter parenting he...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress

Great PN piece of Opinion. Yes, Anyone living many years on Phuket island is not surprised by the floodings, etc. See Patong police station, 2 hours...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged for assaulting security guard over access to hotel guests

Wow "Might" revoke their licence's, tough talk, well done, the taxi tuk tuk mafia will be shaking in their shoes!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.