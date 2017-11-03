The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Govt to seize money from long-idle bank accounts

BANGKOK: The Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has drafted a bill providing for the transfer of money from people’s bank accounts left idle for 10 years or longer to the government coffers.

Bangkok Post

Friday 3 November 2017, 09:44AM

Fiscal Policy Office Director Suwich Rojanawanich. Photo: NNT
Fiscal Policy Office Director Suwich Rojanawanich. Photo: NNT

A source at the FPO said the draft is complete and the office is gathering public opinions, as required by the constitution.

The bill was aimed at making use for the public interest of money left idle in accounts with banks and specialised financial institutions for a long time, at least 10 years. It would cover deposits in savings and current accounts, money in Thai and other currencies, held in the names of people living in the country and abroad.

If passed, the legislation would require financial institutions to look for long idle accounts three months before the end of each calendar year and warn the owners or their heirs to reactivate the account by the end of the year.

KMM Services

If the money is not claimed, financial institutions will be required to transfer it to an account of the Comptroller-General’s Department. Account owners or their heirs would be able to reclaim the money later on presentation of appropriate identification.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

Great- another 'tourist tax'. Feed the fish- 10,000 baht, a cigarette butt- 100k. Be a minibus driver and hit 4 other vehicles in Cherng T...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi Adam, really sorry but we seem to have a problem with our email server sending emails to hotmail accounts. Please can you call me on 0801471280, Ma...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Looks like a bird is squawking, this bird needs to understand, first, how did these items enter Thailand, secondly, I suspect even Thailands own citiz...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Yes, quite indeed when the country is renowned for fakes of all kinds, but ofcourse Thai authorities have shown their management expertise with roads,...(Read More)

Speed, inexperience killed Chinese tourist, say police

Inexperience caused this tragedy? Not the irresponsible and illegal actions of the people who rented a motorbike to someone without the "experien...(Read More)

Large sinkhole repaired at Phuket Town bridge

The article states Mr Arjin responded, by stating he was in the construction department." Poor reporting or too lazy to find out, so the children...(Read More)

Phuket shooting range ordered to close

The article points out, "...there were many concerns raised by locals about noise and safety." In other words if sufficient complaints are r...(Read More)

PM lays down harsh Loy Krathong law

What has overpopulated prisons have to do with this article? The article further states, "These rules will be overseen by district chiefs" a...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

Pathetic! Which thai official will arrest any thai during their beach weekend eating/drinking/smoking, and leaving all the sh... behind their butts? ...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

It is not about the raid... it is about the Royal Thai Customs Department who did allow this stuff entering Thailand in the first place....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.