The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Govt ‘over-excited’ by Yingluck turnout

BANGKOK: The Pheu Thai Party has lambasted the government for going overboard in its efforts to tackle the perceived threats of crowd trouble on Friday (Aug 25), judgement day for former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra for her role in the loss-ridden rice-pledging scheme.

corruption, crime, military, police, politics,

Bangkok Post

Monday 21 August 2017, 09:06AM

Yingluck Shinawatra waves to supporters as she leaves the Supreme Court in Bangkok on August 1. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
Yingluck Shinawatra waves to supporters as she leaves the Supreme Court in Bangkok on August 1. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hand down its verdict that day, when supporters of the former prime minister are expected to throng the court premises.

Anusorn Iamsa-ard, acting deputy spokesman of Pheu Thai, said yesterday (Aug 20) that the administration appeared to be over-excited about what would happen when the ruling is announced.

The government should abstain from thinking too much about the political implications and spend time trying to solve the country’s economic problems, he said, adding the administration should leave the ruling to follow its course in line with court procedures.

If Ms Yingluck’s supporters are willing to come to the court, no attempts should be made to block them, Mr Anusorn said.

“No one had a hand in mobilising people [to come to the court] at all,” Mr Anusorn said. “Villagers who want to show up know what they are doing.”

About 1,000 supporters turned up outside the court on Aug 1, when Ms Yingluck delivered her closing statement in the trial.

Authorities expect around the same number on Friday, but the government has insisted it will deploy 2,500 police that day.

C and C Marine

Gen Prawit emphasised police would be deployed to ensure order at the court, but armed forces would be on hand in the event they were needed, the spokesman said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich said Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon insisted Ms Yingluck’s supporters would not be hindered.

Auditor-General Pisit Leelavachiropas earlier said some local administrative organisations (LAOs) had organised activities for other purposes, but had also garnered moral support for Ms Yingluck at the court, citing relatives of those who attended past hearings of Ms Yingluck’s case.

Also yesterday, Yuthapong Jarassathien, a former deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister who also once served as the Pheu Thai MP for Maha Sarakham, urged the Office of Auditor-General (OAG) to take legal action against the LAOs against whom it claims to have the incriminating evidence.

While on Friday (Aug 18), her then cabinet ministers – former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom and his then deputy Poom Sarapol – are scheduled to hear a ruling in another case which involves the pair and 26 others in bogus government-to-government rice sales to China.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

The writer will surely wear the wrath, of those two bedmates, jor12 and eagle, even though what he says is 100% correct....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

I successfully applied online for my 90 day report on the 2nd August and got the status as Pending. My only other successful 90 day online applicatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

They'll never learn because they place so much importance on "face" that it holds them back, the fact that the Tsunami warning sign said...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

I like this "Immigration's inability to cope with tourists arriving in the country and all people need to know about how the nation operates&...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

Just do away with these 90-days reports and send the guys wasting time with that to help at the airport....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

35 million arrivals - not tourists in the Kingdom. Big difference....(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

Meant to add: Irresponible Parents also endangering the lives of their OWN CHILDREN !...(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

TOURISTS JUST KEEP ON IGNORING RED FLAGS !!Not just ENDANGERING their OWN lives but also those trying to save them and then still to top it all, IRRES...(Read More)

Online e-cigarette sales ring busted

In whose interest is the banning of vapor and e-cigs? Certainly not the publics. I smoked for 30 years and quit in a day by switching to a vaping devi...(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

Why the Phuket beach guards let tourists entering the water were they planted the red flags? Phuket Beach guards should be there to keep the Asian to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.