Governor serves up Phuket Street Food Festival in Bangkok

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has held a special press conference in the heart of Bangkok to promote the upcoming Phuket Street Food Festival 2017, to be held in Phuket Town this weekend.

Tuesday 12 September 2017, 11:35AM

“I want Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 be known nationwide,” told the press and onloookers at Central World mall in Bangkok yesterday afternoon (Sept 11).

“Thai and foreign tourists must not miss this,” Gov Norraphat added, highlighting that the festival will be held from 6pm this Saturday and Sunday (Sept 16-17) at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd (see map below).

“Phuket is ready to show off this major food festival. Throughout the event, people will have the chance to taste food served by staff from several hotels in Phuket.

“They will also have the chance to sample dishes served by more than 50 stalls, which will be offering traditional and unique local Phuket dishes, as well as seafood favourites, classic Peranakan [Straits Chinese] dishes and Thai dishes from across Southern Thailand with a Malaysian influence,” Gov Norraphat explained.

“Regarding Phuket Town’s title as a “City of Gastronomy ” as bestowed by Unesco in 2015, leading Phuket to join the ranks of 18 other cities around the world so recognised, the event will also support the important MICE tourism industry,” he added.

“I believe that Thai and foreign tourists must not miss this event, especially as some Phuket hotels are offering discounted rates during the festival,” he noted.

After explaining all his reasons for people to join the festival, Gov Norraphat showed off his cooking skills by serving up up his own version of lobster with nam prik kapi chili paste.

“This festival will create more awareness of the variety of local dishes and the ingredients used and offer a new attraction for food-loving tourists in Phuket,” he said.

 

 
Location

 
