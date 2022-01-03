BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan

Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health will recommend that the reopening of the Test & Go quarantine-free travel scheme be postponed until the end of January amid reports of 229 new Omicron COVID-19 cases.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 3 January 2022, 03:01PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: NNT

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: NNT

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Department of Medical Sciences has recorded 229 new Omicron cases, bringing the total to 1,780. Most cases were discovered in Bangkok, Kalasin, Roi Et, Chon Buri and Phuket.

As the Omicron coronavirus variant rapidly spreads throughout the globe, the Ministry of Public Health will propose that the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) consider postponing the reopening of the Test & Go scheme from its original Jan 4 date to the end of the month.

The proposal will be presented to the CCSA at a meeting tomorrow (Jan 4) attended by the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Public Health, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) and medical professionals.

Travellers who have already registered with the scheme must arrive in Thailand by January 10. Visitors arriving after the deadline will be required to enter through the Phuket Sandbox program or Alternative Quarantine (AQ) services.

Fascinated | 03 January 2022 - 18:55:30 

Very unclear- does this mean that people coming into Phuket before 10 Jan can test and go or have to quarantine for 7 days?

maverick | 03 January 2022 - 15:41:57 

No surprises there then, will see tourist numbers dwindle with little chance of an Easter or Songkran lift - guess Russians will still come as they are happy sandboxers but that’s not much help to most business’s here - another long and miserable low season for many - a real pity - do they not learn from other countries it’s here and spreading more arrivals makes no difference

 

