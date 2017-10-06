The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Government in dark on Yingluck plans to seek UK asylum

BANGKOK: The government yesterday (Oct 5) shrugged off unconfirmed media reports that London has granted ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra political asylum.

crime, corruption, politics, police, immigration,

Bangkok Post

Friday 6 October 2017, 09:23AM

The last known photos before she left Thailand around Aug 23 show ex-premier Yingluck preparing and presenting alms to monks. The photos were also the last posts so far on both her Facebook and Twitter accounts. Photo: Twitter/@pouyingluck via Bnagkok Post
The last known photos before she left Thailand around Aug 23 show ex-premier Yingluck preparing and presenting alms to monks. The photos were also the last posts so far on both her Facebook and Twitter accounts. Photo: Twitter/@pouyingluck via Bnagkok Post

Local media late on Wednesday (Oct 4) quoted Pheu Thai Party sources as saying Yingluck, who fled a five-year prison sentence in connection with the graft tainted rice-pledging scheme, had been granted asylum in the United Kingdom.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who oversees national security affairs, told reporters he did not know anything about reports that Yingluck was seeking asylum and said he did not have any information about it.

Gen Prawit, who is also the defence minister, reiterated that he did not meet Yingluck when he visited the United Kingdom last month, saying he spent two days in talks with the UK deputy foreign minister and his defence counterpart before returning to Bangkok.

“Had I really met her there, it would have been impossible to cover it up. No way,” said Gen Prawit.

Asked whether the former premier was still in London, Gen Prawit said he did not know and that Yingluck needed to step up and confirm this herself.

Meanwhile, army chief Gen Chalermchai Sitthisad also said he knew nothing about Yingluck’s reported political asylum request and another unconfirmed report about moves to set up a government-in-exile.

Gen Pallop Pinmanee, a former adviser to Yingluck while she was prime minister, said Yingluck is likely to announce soon why she left Thailand. She would also explain how she will go about obtaining asylum, the general said.

Some Pheu Thai sources revealed that Yingluck had already been granted political asylum from the UK on the ground that Thailand is still ruled by a military regime, which has suppressed elected figures.

Meanwhile, key Pheu Thai Party figures yesterday scoffed at the report about the possible establishment of a government-in-exile.

British International School, Phuket

“This report is groundless”, said acting Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai, adding the party has received no information about Yingluck.

He said he believed Yingluck would personally explain what is going on, and that no one should speak on her behalf.

Acting Pheu Thai deputy spokesman Anusorn Iamsa-ard echoed Mr Phumtham’s comments, saying the government-in-exile report was groundless.

Pheu Thai members want to see the country at peace and reconcile so no one would make such a move, he said.

Another Pheu Thai source said Yingluck was still in the UK as a tourist. The source refused to disclose which passport she used to get there.

She sees the UK as the country to seek asylum in, the source said, adding she is in the process of drafting an asylum application.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks said the ministry has received a police request seeking the revocation of Yingluck’s passport. The ministry is proceeding with the necessary steps to do so, she added.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket's lifeguard problems! Beach torpedo? $1M donation to local school! || October 5

It's always a good laugh to read the subtitles on Phuket extra video as there are some very funny translations on here. But seriously, Couldn'...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis enters murky waters

@ Foot: Remember, there are always deep pockets to fill + commissions and study groups....(Read More)

Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King

So much anger and bitterness! The man simple wants to show his respect for the King. Pity that people feel the need to throw shade....(Read More)

Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King

"this being the land of fakes..."Does this mean you are a "fake "too,because you live here?...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis enters murky waters

Elements within the PPAO have always been resentful of the efficient way in which the Phuket lifeguards have been established and run. The sad thing i...(Read More)

Phuket Town roads to close for Old Town Festival

Best looking road in all of Thailand. Others should take notice and copy....(Read More)

Phuket Old Town’s history inscribed into the roads

It's nice to see road projects that beautify the town. Phuket is doing something right....(Read More)

Drone ban in Phuket for Royal Funeral ceremonies

The obvious question is why. I mean people say that drones are annoying but... well lets just say there are far more "annoying" things to...(Read More)

Navy wary of ‘wrong move’ with Phuket beach torpedo

So if the Navy are not sure what to do with it, I most certainly have a suggestion as to what NOT to do with it ....... don't stand on it !!! What...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis enters murky waters

The Phuket News reported on 5 October, 2017 that “…The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) – which launched a 1% r...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.