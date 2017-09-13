The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Gourmet Food Festival - Best of the Best

Start From: Friday 3 November 2017, 06:30PM to Friday 3 November 2017, 11:00PM

Gourmet Food Festival - Best of the Best

Paresa is proud to present an evening of culinary & musical excellence with 7 Top Chef presenting 7 courses while the pop-opera band Fivera preform. Funds raised will be donated to the Phuket Hotels Association Education Scholorship and Training fund, Kamala Green Club and Barnhem House. Starts at 18:30 for a sunset reception, dress code - Island Elegance. Reservations call 076 302 000 ext 1001.
Contact details
Person : K. Kate
Address : Paresa Resort, Kamala
Phone : 076 302 000 ext 1001
Location

 
