Paresa is proud to present an evening of culinary & musical excellence with 7 Top Chef presenting 7 courses while the pop-opera band Fivera preform. Funds raised will be donated to the Phuket Hotels Association Education Scholorship and Training fund, Kamala Green Club and Barnhem House. Starts at 18:30 for a sunset reception, dress code - Island Elegance. Reservations call 076 302 000 ext 1001.
Gourmet Food Festival - Best of the Best
Start From: Friday 3 November 2017, 06:30PM
to Friday 3 November 2017, 11:00PM