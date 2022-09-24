Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Goodbye, honey ‒ and thanks for the house!’

‘Goodbye, honey ‒ and thanks for the house!’

Whether to give expensive cars or mansions to a Thai ‘friend’ is a dilemma typically brought up over beers and in online forums. Regardless of whether the giver is a blue-collar worker or a millionaire, gifting can sometimes lead to interesting stories where they give away more than they imagined.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 September 2022, 11:00AM

Photo: yanalya / freepik

Photo: yanalya / freepik

This is a prickly topic as doing an internet search yields very little guidance. Perhaps you’re wondering whether you were simply used as a cash cow.

Let’s look at situations where you can get your gift back after your relationship turns sour or if you find that you have been swindled.

Lending money: a word of caution

Always document the loan. A verbal contract may be enforceable but tends to be hard to prove during conflicting recollection, particularly if the receiver gathers ‘witnesses’ to verify their position. Doing so also benefits the receiver as the loan is guaranteed even if the giver reconsiders or passes away.

Write down the loan terms and be sure to include key conditions such as the amount, interest rate (not over 5% per year), and repayment date. If preferable, you can ask them to write what they think the terms are in Thai and have them translated later. Once you’re both on the same page, you should both sign the paper.

If unsure about the repayment date, you can say that the term is extendable at the lender’s discretion. 

Thailand’s laws on gifts

A gift is any property or money that is voluntarily given to another person with no expectations. This is different from marriage where matrimonial property is typically divided equally between spouses. A gift made during marriage, such as a dowry, is not revokable for ingratitude.

Under Section 531, you can claim back a gift if: 

  • the recipient committed a serious criminal offence against the giver;
  • the recipient seriously defamed or insulted the giver, or
  • the receiver refused to assist the giver in need despite being able to do so.

According to Section 533, a claim must be made within six months from the time the giver became aware of ingratitude. However, Section 535 states that some gifts are not revocable for ingratitude, particularly remuneration, encumbered gifts, gifts made under moral obligation, and gifts during marriage. 

Revoking a gift

Theft, fraud, or assault can be considered reasonable grounds for revoking gifts. Elder abuse or neglect are also reasonable grounds. Both these situations are extremes and not commonly seen.

To revoke a gift due to ingratitude, you would need to prove that you were seriously defamed or insulted. Serious means not trivial or minor. 

An insult is a violation of another’s honour through an offensive expression or action, while defamation is the act of spreading disreputable information about the giver to others. In one successful revocation, the receiver called their father (the giver) a “despicable dog”. Surely, you can imagine other incidents like this.

Arguably, parading multiple partners to common friends during a relationship could be considered an “insult”, while even more provocative statements such as the giver being a drunkard or bankrupt may be considered defamation and a cause for revoking a gift.

How Thailand taxes gifts

Gift taxes can be defined as taxation on the transfer of property, and taxpayers can opt to pay 5% gift tax on properties worth more than B10 million or B20mn. Both individuals, even non-Thai citizens, and juristic persons are subject to the gift tax.

There are, however, exemptions to the gift tax, particularly gifts worth less than B20mn given by a spouse or family member, or gifts worth less than B10mn from others. 

As always, if you feel you have the need to revoke an ill-advised gift due to the reasons mentioned above, quickly contact us to guide you through this matter. Remember: the clock is ticking.

By Dr Paul Crosio
Partner, Silk Legal

For more information about gifts, contact Silk Legal at info@silklegal.com or by using the contact form on their website.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Preparing Phuket for climate change
Australian filmmaker leverages shark fear in latest ’Reef’ outing
Blazing Saddles: Cycling with Steve
On the death of Queen Elizabeth II
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ a murder mystery of solemn beauty
Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece
Green Thoughts: In the blooming water
GRIP IT sets sights on clean drinking water
Don’t wait for ‘The Invitation’
British Producer on song for Thailand
Soi Dog carries out annual vaccination drive at Phuket Stray Dog Shelter
Nong Fiat: The Phuket voice being heard around the world
On Campus: Getting a HeadStart in English
‘Beast’ brings suspense to the savannah
It’s time to laugh again!

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

amen to that..lol....let make a tunnel from katu to patong first though......(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

I can imagine there is a secret plan to widen the access road to demolish houses located direct alon...(Read More)

Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand

No JohnC, the 2 Thai Tsunami buoys are not working. The Navy will make them operational when the sea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Show me 1 Thai law or regulation what is found not lacking. It is almost or they do make them that w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Great Opinion piece. Well, as a large percentage of Phuket legal- and illegal hotels are still close...(Read More)

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

Once you visited a Thai Zoo you ask yourself what kind of 'Animals' actually take care of th...(Read More)

Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand

So no tsunami warnings at all. Are the buoys out there all currently working again?...(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

Cap, couldn't agree more. MaAnn even issued a threat of being sued by the hotel developer! The E...(Read More)

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

The twitter identity was not revealed to protect that person from the typical reactions of those acc...(Read More)

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

LOL. You couldn't make these things up even if you tried. Not only do Phuket motorbikes drive in...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 