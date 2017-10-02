The Banyan Tree Brunch experience offers a generous selection of live fresh, local and imported seafood with exceptional Lobster dishes, Japanese starters, mouth-watering meats, Asian wok and Western grill treats. Gourmet cuisine exceptional services, Live Jazz and tranquil surroundings, The Banyan Tree Brunch has something for everyone! Prices start from THB 2,800 net per person.
Go Live Sunday Seafood Brunch - October River Prawn -
Start From: Sunday 1 October 2017, 12:00PM
to Sunday 29 October 2017, 03:30PM