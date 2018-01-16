The Banyan Tree Brunch experience offers a generous selection of live fresh, local and imported seafood with exceptional Lobsters dishes, Japaneses starters, mouth-watering meats, Asian wok and Western grill treats. Gourmet cuisine, exceptional service, Live Jazz and tranquil surroundings, The Banyan Tree Brunch has something for everyone! Every Sunday 12.00 - 15.30, Prices start from THB 2,800 net per person
Go Live Sunday Seafood Brunch
Start From: Sunday 14 January 2018, 12:00PM
to Sunday 11 February 2018, 03:30PM