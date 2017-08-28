- September - New Zealand Black Shell Mussel. The Banyan Tree Brunch experience offers a generous selection of live fresh, local and imported seafood with exceptional Lobster dishes, Japanese starters, mouth-watering meats, Asian wok and Western grill treats. Gourmet cuisine exceptional services, Live Jazz and tranquil surroundings, The Banyan Tree Brunch has something for everyone! Prices start from THB 2,800 net per person.
Go Live Sunday Seafood Brunch
Start From: Sunday 3 September 2017, 12:00PM
to Sunday 24 September 2017, 03:30PM