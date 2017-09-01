The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Go fetch! Drones help Swiss rescue dogs find the missing

SWITZERLAND: Capo, a golden retriever wearing a bright orange rescue harness, runs with his handler in tow towards a body sprawled in the high grass as a giant drone whirs overhead.

animals, technology,

AFP

Sunday 3 September 2017, 10:00AM

A drone flies as members of Swiss disaster dog association Redog and a rescue dog perform during a press presentation on combined search and rescue with drones and dogs. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP
A drone flies as members of Swiss disaster dog association Redog and a rescue dog perform during a press presentation on combined search and rescue with drones and dogs. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

The scene was part of a simulated dog rescue operation aimed at highlighting the rapidly growing use of drones to help speed up and expand such searches in Switzerland.

The exercise took place on the same day as a massive landslide on the Piz Cengalo mountain in the Swiss Alps that left eight people missing and triggered a search-and-rescue mission where dogs and drones were deployed.

“The main benefit is to gain more time, to be more efficient and to be faster to find the missing person,” Dominique Peter, a pilot with the Swiss Federation of Civil Drones, said.

The federation has for nearly a year been working with the Swiss Association for Search and Rescue Dogs (Redog), providing drone teams to help with search-and-rescue.

Since then they have assisted with 12 out of 22 Redog missions.

“This allows us to have an eye in the air and a nose on the ground,” Redog president Romaine Kuonen said.

Her colleague Christa Koller said the goal is to have drones on all missions.

She said the drones are particularly useful for searches around cliffs and other areas in the Swiss Alps that are too dangerous for dogs and their handlers to access.

The drones, with their mounted high-definition and infrared cameras, can also quickly survey flat, open areas, leaving the dogs to search in wooded terrain where the drones cannot fly.

C and C Marine

Wearing a bright orange and yellow emergency worker jumpsuit, Peter expertly steered the Matrice 600, a large, professional-level drone made by the world-leading civilian drone maker DJI, over a vast field.

An accompanying search specialist surveys the footage and communicates by mobile phone with Capo’s Redog handler Marie Sarah Beuchat to let her know which direction to send the dog.

High-end drones can fly at high speeds, allowing them to quickly cover large areas.

The Matrice 600 can fly up to 65 km/h, while DJI’s Ispire 2, which was also on display, can go up to 100 km/h and five kilometres away from its pilot.

“This can save lives,” Peter said.

And while the drones used by the rescue teams can cost up to 30,000 euros (B119,190) each, Kuonen insisted that using them saves money because they speed up searches and can often be deployed instead of costly helicopters.

Peter stressed though that the drones are meant to complement the work of the dogs, not to replace them.

A dog is a “very well-engineered tool for search and rescue,” he said, voicing scepticism that researchers will be able to develop an artificial nose that can match the sensitivity of a canine’s.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

A fruit vendor with her stand in front of her home, halfway on the sidewalk hit me with a plank of wood for parking in front of it, on the public stre...(Read More)

Phuket Pol Commander declines to comment on reinstatement of officers allegedly involved in corruption

if a person was asked a question and they declined to comment it would suggest they were not proud to answer the question and a suggestion of guilt or...(Read More)

Nigerian identified as Phuket shooting suspect by Russian victim

Wow, many high ranking police officers shuffling for the safari photo. Very different from that photo showing a large knife wielding tuk tuk driver. ...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Rather amusingly I was fined 1,000 baht this week for what I can only understand was "parking near a bridge" outside the Honda motorbike sho...(Read More)

Wanted Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket

My children lived in Rawai for years until the Tsunami wiped out their Business in Patong and Bungalow they were renting at Chantra ,Rawai Beachfront,...(Read More)

Phuket mini-van driver, passenger injured when driver rear-ends parked bus

They need speed limiters fitting too, most of the accidents are from excessive speed!...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

Growing up as an" only child" makes someone unfit for serving as a soldier? This statement must come from an "only child"or from s...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Am I mistaken that the linked drowning article with the figure of 120 drowning deaths been removed ?...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

The Editor's picture choice of a big cannon is hilarious, thanks. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.