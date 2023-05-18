333 at the beach
Girl, 9, believed hanged self over waterfall trip

Girl, 9, believed hanged self over waterfall trip

PHUKET: A 9-year-old girl is believed to have hanged herself over being denied permission to join a trip to a local waterfall.

suicidedeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 May 2023, 11:40AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of the Grade 3 student (name withheld) was found at a home in Pa Khlok yesterday (May 17).

Maj Noppadon Tonemanee, an investigator with the Thalang Police, was informed of the incident by a Pa Khlok patrol officer at 1:15pm.

Informed of the incident, Thalang Police Chief Col Pisit Chuenphet soon arrived at the house with fellow officers. Also soon to arrive were a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital, officers from the Pa Klok Municipal Rescue Unit, an EMS unit from Thalang Hospital and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation.

The girl’s body had already been placed inside the house by relatives and neighbours.

The girl’s grandfather told police that he was in the house watching TV when he heard a strange noise beside the house. He got up to look, and found the girl hanged by a piece of nylon rope tied to a clothesline tied between a coconut tree and a house pillar.

The grandfather ran to get scissors and cut the rope, causing the girl to fall to the ground. But by that time she was motionless.

Outside the house, officers found a cut-off from the nylon rope. On the ground were a pair of pink shoes belonging to the girl.

As he is disabled and unable to help the girl by himself, the grandfather shouted to neighbours for help. The neighbours brought the girl’s body inside the house. Emergency services and the parents were then called.

The grandfather said that the girl was very upset that she was not allowed to go to a local waterfall with her big sister. It is believed this is what motivated her to hang herself.

Police said they were continuing their investigation into the girl’s death. The girl’s body was taken for post-mortem examination, a standard requirement before her body may be released to her family so that her funeral can be held.

