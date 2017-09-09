PHUKET: The German Help Association (DHV) presented a cheque for B100,000 to Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday afternoon (Sept 8) as a show of appreciation for hospital’s support and care of German tourists who have been unable to pay their hospital fees over the years.

Saturday 9 September 2017, 11:55AM

From left: Vachira Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong, DHV Chairman of the Board Dr Chumpol, Vachira Deputy Director Dr Weerasak, DHV member and German honorary consul Ms Höchstetter. Photo: Shela Riva.

“This is to show our appreciation for the work Vachira Hospital has done and the help they give us with Germans who have problems with insurance and need to go home, and who end up here in hospital,” said DHV member and Honorary consul of the Federal Republic of Germany Ms Anette Jimenez Höchstetter yesterday.

The German Help association (DHV) assists primarily persons of German nationality who face problems while staying in Thailand, it aim to help individuals solve their problems and prevent the re-occurence of similar problems.

DHV members at the meeting also explained that in the last three years, there have been 22 German nationals who have encountered problems with medical fees and insurance. The combined total of their unpaid fees stands at B5 million.

“And if it wasn’t for Vachira Hospital’s International Department Head Ms Mettavee Maneesri and the many assistants at the Vachira Hospital, the DHV would not be able to do its job the way that we can do it, because we work together,” said Ms Höchstetter.

DHV’s Chairman of the Board, Dr Chumpol Thiengtham, led the donation presentation event together with Ms Anette Jimenez Höchstetter, fellow DHV member Mr Olaf Tänzer, and Head of Vachira Hospital’s International Department Ms Mettavee Maneesri.

Accepting the donation were Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol and Deputy Director of the Medical Department Dr Weerasak Lawtongkum.

“We have previously given a donation to Vachira Hospital three years ago, in 2013 (see story here), to show our gratitude for Vachira’s help for foreigners and German nationals alike, Ms Höchstetter explained.

DHV operates in close cooperation with the German Embassy, the offices of the Honorary German Consuls in Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Phuket, as well as with other institutions, such as two German church communities and the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce. The DHV has 36 members currently, and more than 30 network participants country-wide.