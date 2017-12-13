Star gazers are advised to find a spot with a clear and unpolluted sky and look towards the northeast. It should be visible to bare eyes from about 8:30pm onwards.
At its peak, the meteors are expected to stream across the sky at up to 120 an hour. The shower is arriving near the end of the waning moon, making it even easier to see.
The NARIT is also hosting activities for visitors, free of charge, at four observatories – in Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Songkhla and Nakhon Ratchasima.
At the Regional Observatory and Planetarium in Nakhon Ratchasima activities start at 5pm and visitors will be able to observe other celestial objects through telescopes before the meteor shower.
Read original story here.
Be the first to comment.