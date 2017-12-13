NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The annual Geminid meteor shower should be at its peak tonight (Dec 13) and the spectacle visible in all regions of the country well into the early hours tomorrow (Dec 14), weather permitting, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

This poster made by National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand offers viewing tips for the meteor shower. Photo: National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand

Star gazers are advised to find a spot with a clear and unpolluted sky and look towards the northeast. It should be visible to bare eyes from about 8:30pm onwards.

At its peak, the meteors are expected to stream across the sky at up to 120 an hour. The shower is arriving near the end of the waning moon, making it even easier to see.

The NARIT is also hosting activities for visitors, free of charge, at four observatories – in Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Songkhla and Nakhon Ratchasima.

At the Regional Observatory and Planetarium in Nakhon Ratchasima activities start at 5pm and visitors will be able to observe other celestial objects through telescopes before the meteor shower.

