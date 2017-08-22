The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Gates of Hell open early in Phuket

PHUKET: A Phuket man claims the Gates of Hell opened in Phuket last night ahead of the Hungry Ghost Festival, also known on the island as the “Por Tor Festival”. However, he might have been a tad premature.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 August 2017, 06:26PM

Warin Nakchainaramit, 39, a Phuket native and a Phuket Vegetarian Festival volunteer at Bang Niew Shine in Phuket Town, today (Aug 21) announced, “Last night the Gates of Hell opened in Phuket. They opened at 11pm for the Hungry Ghost Festival.”

Under the Thai lunar calendar, still used for observing traditional and religious events in Thailand, Mr Warin would be right as the Hungry Ghost Festival usually begins on the 30th day of the sixth lunar month of the year.

However, many people explained online that the originally Chinese festival this year will rightly begin on Sept 3, in line with the traditional date 15th day of the seventh waxing moon on the Chinese lunar calendar.

In Phuket the festival will be observed for just over two weeks, on Sept 3-19, a time when the gates of Hell open to set free spirits in dire need of appeasement, including angry souls seeking acknowledgement and even those of dearly departed family members.

In response, according to Taoist beliefs, the living make merit and provide offerings to appease the spirits so they can return to the underworld in peace.

Meanwhile, Phuket City Municipality has announced there will not be a traditional parade of red turtle cakes, called Ang Ku, which in Phuket has become a symbol of the Por Tor Festival.

C and C Marine

“This year Phuket Municipality will not hold the Ang Ku parade or other amusements as part of the festival because we now in mourning for King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” said Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana.

“Thai-Chinese people believe that the spirits of ancestors are released to visit their relatives during this festival,” Mayor Somjai explained.

“The festival is also called the Hungry Ghost Festival, as believers prepare food not only for their ancestors but also to nourish spirits who have no living family to visit.

“Every year at this time, Phuket holds the Por Tor Festival to give thanks and offering to our ancestors as a way to express our gratitude. This practice have been passed on to us from generation to generation,” she said.

“This annual giving not only gives the spirits great food, but also brings luck and good health in return to the givers,” Mayor Somjai added.

Festivities at participating locales and shrines in Phuket Town this year:
Sept 3 and Sept 10 – Thaihua Museum on Krabi Rd
Sept 5 – Joor Shu Kong Shrine (Surin Circle)
Sept 6 – Jor Ong Shrine (Talad Nuea Community)
Sept 7-8 – Fresh market on Ranong Rd
Sept 9-19 – Por Tor Kong Shrine, next to Ban Bangneaw School on Phuket Rd
Sept 11 – Gew Leng Ong shrine on Takua Pa Rd

 

 
