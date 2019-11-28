THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Gala Dinner & Countdown Party at Xana

Gala Dinner & Countdown Party at Xana

Start From: Tuesday 31 December 2019, 07:00PM to Tuesday 31 December 2019, 02:00AM

Person : Reservation
Address : Xana Beach Club
Phone : 076-358500

 

Security:
Phuket community
Silom, Khao San, Yaowarat roads to become ‘walking streets’

It has been proven abroad that when you make roads smaller for cars, turning a few car lanes into pe...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

And DeK, national borders do not stand in the way of countries who share forces in intelligence and ...(Read More)

Slow loris tout arrested for the third time, to face new, harsher law

It is quite obvious and clear that tout includes business wise arrests and a slap on the wrist in hi...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

DeK seems to ignore existence of Thai 'border control Intelligence Units'. And it seems the ...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

Oops,not "their" but "there" of course !...(Read More)

Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike

@Kurt and Ben. Wow, just wow......(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Wow seven posts. This might be a record for Kurt. The sum of his comments is longer than the origina...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

@K. Most of those locations are in Myanmar.How close do you think Thai DEA can get their? Will you e...(Read More)

Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast

Well, so far the weather is not answering the warnings. At least not on Phuket. Hardly any rain this...(Read More)

MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro

As we red in BP, of course smiling rich MP Pareena is 'escaping' herself any charges. (laugh...(Read More)

 

