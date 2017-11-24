The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Future of Brazilian GP in doubt

FORMULA ONE: The future of the Brazilian Grand Prix remains unclear at best after the sport’s governing body tasked F1 management with launching an inquest into the spate of violent crime at this year’s race.

technology, violence, crime, police, transport,

Michael Lamonato

Friday 24 November 2017, 09:33AM

Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit notoriously borders a favela in the southern reaches of the sprawling South American city. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP
Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit notoriously borders a favela in the southern reaches of the sprawling South American city. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP

The Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the championship held between November 9 and 12, was marred by a series of armed muggings of team staff and other F1 personnel as they left the circuit on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

In particular a Mercedes team bus was held up by a group of armed men while stopped at a red light just outside the circuit. One team member reportedly had a gun held to his head while others were robbed of their possessions, including laptops and passports.

“Gunshots fired, gun held at one’s head,” Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton tweeted. “This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there no excuse!”

An armoured car ferrying FIA personnel and a bus of Williams team members were also targeted on the same stretch of road that night, though both groups escaped unharmed.

Despite the publicly owned circuit promising a beefing-up of security for subsequent days of the event, Sauber was involved in a ramming incident on the Saturday night and a carload of Pirelli staff was set upon on the Sunday night.

So concerning was the security situation that Pirelli and McLaren cancelled a tyre test planned for the Monday and Tuesday at the Interlagos circuit, favouring instead a rushed return to Europe.

Formula One is well acquainted with Sao Paulo’s brand of armed theft. Each and every year thieves have targeted staff as they finish their workday and leave the circuit, which notoriously borders a favela in the southern reaches of the sprawling South American city.

The best-known incident was Jenson Button’s run-in with a group of machine gun-toting men in 2010. Fortunately his McLaren-supplied armoured car had an armed ex-policeman behind the wheel, who crashed them through the gridlocked traffic to escape the area unscathed.

But even by these standards the 2017 event was an escalation.

The NAKA Island

“Disappointed is not a strong enough word,” an F1 spokesman said. “But it is not our call … we are actively involved, but we cannot be experts in every city we go to.”

Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria, who had said he had bolstered police resources around the circuit, said the sale of the track, negotiations over which are ongoing, would improve the security situation.

“Remember that the privatisation of the racetrack will contribute to this [security],” he said. “So we will have security systems not only in the internal area but also in the external area of the racetrack.”

Though three bidders, supposedly including ex F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, are reportedly in contention, the sale of the circuit would seem tenuously related to the security situation given any investor will have to shoulder an estimated US$30 million (B982.2mn) loss per race in a worsening political and economic climate.

The sport has long had a presence in South America, but F1 has been inching slowly towards a deal to renew relations with Argentina, which last hosted a round of the world championship in 1998 in Buenos Aires.

The Brazilian Grand Prix contract has three more years to run, but its immediate future may depend on Formula One’s submission of findings to the FIA World Motor Sport Council on December 6, where an adverse finding against the promoter could spell the end of the 44-year race.

The Formula One season concludes with the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday (Nov 26).

Don’t forget to tune in to Live89.5 each and every Saturday from 9am for the Box of Neutrals radio show.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.