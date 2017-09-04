PHUKET: A 33-year-old French tourist is safe after the Phuket taxi he was travelling to Patong in slammed into a parked pickup truck in Kamala this morning (Sept 4).

Monday 4 September 2017, 02:48PM

After taking off on a motorbike immediately after the accident, the taxi driver has now presented himself to police and been charged with reckless driving. Photo: Kamala Police

The tourist, named by police as Philip Raymond Odin, suffered only scratches across his stomach, confirmed Capt Prasert Thongpong of the Kamala Police.

Earlier reports noted that Mr Odin had also suffered injuries to one of his legs.

“The tourist is okay. He has already left the hospital, but I have not had the chance to question him,” Capt Prasert said.

The silver Toyota taxi slammed into the parked pickup in front of the Siam Commercial Bank branch on the main road through Kamala at 9am.

The taxi was emblazoned on its doors as part of the taxi fleet operated Phuket Maikhao Saku Co Ltd, which serves tourists at Phuket International Airport.

Despite earlier reports citing witnesses seeing the taxi driver absconding on a motorbike immediately after the accident, Capt Prasert Thongpong of the Kamala Police told The Phuket News that the driver “did not flee the scene”.

“I have already spoken with the taxi driver, who said the accident occurred because he had fallen asleep at the wheel,” Capt Prasert explained.

“He said he was in shock after the accident and he ran to borrow a motorbike at a coffee shop nearby to go see the owner of the taxi for help.

“The driver didn’t try to escape, and he has admitted to pay for all damages from the accident,” Capt Prasert said.

“The driver has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to other people’s property, and we are still continuing our investigation,” Capt Prasert added.

However, Capt Prasert refused to name the driver.