French man, 72, found dead from alleged suicide in Rawai

PHUKET: Police are investigating the alleged suicide of a 72-year-old French man at a house in Rawai yesterday (Aug 12). Chalong Police were notified of the death at 7pm.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 13 August 2017, 02:23PM

Rescue workers transported the man's body to Vachira Hospital. Photo: Sayan Thammaphan
Rescue workers transported the man's body to Vachira Hospital. Photo: Sayan Thammaphan

Police identified the man but The Phuket News is withholding the man’s names until it has been confirmed that his family have been notified.

Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of Chalong Police, along with forensic police and rescue workers, arrived at the scene to find the man's body lying face up on a bed in a room on the second floor at a two-storey house in Soi Khokyang in Rawai.

The man had a deep cut on his left wrist and there was a substantial amount of blood on the floor. A green knife was found at the scene.

C and C Marine

Rescue workers transported the man’s body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

Although the death appears to be a suicide, police said they are continuing their investigation.

The police did not say whether the man's family or the French Embassy had been notified of his death.

 

 
