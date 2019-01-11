THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
French aromas near Nai Harn at Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill

Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill is now open. Located near Nai Harn Beach in Tambon Rawai, it serves international cuisine under the direction of famous French chef, Pascal Guedin.

Dining
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 January 2019, 11:00AM

European-style barbecue dishes and sauces.

The chef’s signature Seafood Barbecue.

The new restaurant has a spacious and relaxed interior style.

Chef Pascal began his career at age 15, and now has more than 30 years’ experience, preparing dinners for sovereigns and states­men in embassies – and at some of the world’s great restaurants. He specialises in French cuisine, but Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill also offers a fine selection of Thai dishes and barbecue – all made with an eye towards healthy eating and minimal use of oil.

The chef’s Seafood Barbecue, with his signature sauce, is a stand-out. The dish is redolent of Thailand – with garlic, fresh pepper corns and lime. Flavours and aromas are distinct. It’s a dish you’ll never forget.

Other European-style barbecue dishes include beef, pork, chicken, and mixed sausage.

Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill serves: no­table steak dishes, a variety of salads, vegetable, crab and other soups, and many other memorable recipes in French and American style. Service, by the way, is excellent throughout.

An important feature of this charmingly European restaurant is the fine quality of its Thai cuisine.

QSI International School Phuket

On the Thai side, the restaurant offers popular favourites such as Somtam (Spicy Unripened Papaya Salad), Pad Kai Med Mamuang (Fried Chicken in Cashews), and Pad Thai (Thai Fried Noodles), among others too numerous to list.

Of course, no restaurant with such deep French roots as this can be deaf to the inquiries of those with a sweet tooth. Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill makes superb pastries, pies, mousses and cakes – so good, in fact, they alone are sufficient reason for a visit.

The venue features a full bar, with focus on cock­tails, including the Le Paris Phuket Signature drinks; and a wide selection of fine French, European and New World beverages – so many you’ll be hard-pressed to make up your mind. The selection is impressive.

Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill
Open daily, on Sai Yuan Road, near Nai Harn Beach, in Tambon Rawai.
Tel: 094 807 6831
Facebook: Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill

 

 

