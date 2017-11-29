Phuket Lifeguard Club is organizing the Free Two days Lifeguard training for tour operator and hotel Staff who interested. On 6-7 December 2017 at Life Saving Education Center Patong Beach. Follow by Ocean Swim competition from Karon Beach to Le Meridian Phuket on 8 December 2017. The Lifeguard training and Kids water safety are Charity work for the local people. We would like them to be aware on the water safety. Most of the lifeguard will show up to do this for the kids. The Patong Municipality is our main supporter of the Training, Kid water safety and the competition.
Free Two days Lifeguard training - tour operator & hotel staff
Start From: Wednesday 6 December 2017, 09:00AM
to Friday 8 December 2017, 03:00PM