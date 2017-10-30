FREE three-day course in open water lifesaving (Ocean Lifeguarding) conducted by the International Surf Lifesaving Association. Classes at Surin & Bangtao Beach. Successful students will receive certification as an ISLA International Lifeguard - recognized in 24 countries. Sign up by clicking "Going" on FB. Register early and arrive early - spaces are filling fast. More info https://www.islasurf.org/certification/ freeoceanlifeguardtraining@gmail.com
Free Ocean Lifeguard Training - International Certificat
Start From: Monday 20 November 2017, 07:00AM
to Wednesday 22 November 2017, 05:00PM