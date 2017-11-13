The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Fourth Thanyapura Classic Cycling Race takes place in Phuket

CYCLING: The fourth annual Thanyapura Classic Cycling Race was held yesterday (Nov 12), with top athletes and cycling enthusiasts travelling to Phuket from around the world in order to take part. The race is the largest cycling competition on the island, and offers two options for riders: a 45 kilometre route and a 106km route.

health, transport,

Monday 13 November 2017, 09:06AM

Podium finishers in the 106km rage category; 1st Witthawat Wari, 2nd Jurgen Zack, and 3rd Rune Hovland.
Podium finishers in the 106km rage category; 1st Witthawat Wari, 2nd Jurgen Zack, and 3rd Rune Hovland.

The 45km and 106km races were open to males and females aged 13 and above, with participants racing through lush jungle scapes, up and down mountainous terrain and through scenic pathways along northern Phuket’s breathtaking coastline.

2017’s Classic Cycling Race, which was hosted and organised by the Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort, saw Mr Witthawat Wari victorious, as he took first place in 106km open category. In second place was Mr Jurgen Zack, and Mr Rune Hovland took third.

This year’s grand prize for each of the gold medal winners in their respective categories was a voucher to take advantage of the beautiful Marriott Hotel in Nai Yang.

Paolo Randone, Vice President of Thanyapura Sports and F&B, said, “As the number one sports resort in Asia, we are very proud to once again organise the Thanyapura Classic Bike race, and enjoy seeing more and more people take part year after year.

“Cycling is a big part of Thailand’s sport culture, and is linked to many health benefits. It is great to see a steady increase in the sport’s popularity. We believe that being a part of the race provides a lot of motivation to the young – and the young at heart. It is our mission to continue to support and organise events like this to motivate all generations to live a healthier life.”

In addition to the prizes awarded to the winners, this is the first year that participants had the chance to win some fantastic products offered in a Lucky Draw. Items up for grabs included a Trek Emonda ALR 4 bike, Suunto Spartan GPS watches, gift vouchers to Thanyapura and a Trainer Cycleops Magneto.

A big thank you to 2017’s Thanyapura Classic Cycling Race sponsors: ProBike, Trek, Vatemon, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, NGG Timepieces, Khao Phuket, The Phuket News, Aroma Group, Pom Sport Shutter and Born Free To Tri.

 

 
