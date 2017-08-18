The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Four things we learned from the Premier League

FOOTBALL: The Premier League returned with bang last weekend as Arsenal staged a thrilling fightback to beat Leicester, champions Chelsea suffered a shock defeat against Burnley and Romelu Lukaku marked his Manchester United debut with a brace in their rout of West Ham.

football,

AFP

Saturday 19 August 2017, 05:00PM

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against West Ham United last Sunday (Aug 13). Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against West Ham United last Sunday (Aug 13). Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP

Here we look at four things we learned from the opening weekend of the new season:

Problems mount for Conte 

Throughout a turbulent close-season, Antonio Conte had grown increasingly fraught as Chelsea failed to deliver his transfer targets, while allowing several players to leave. The Chelsea boss claimed defending the title would be the toughest test of his career and Conte’s worst fears were confirmed in last Saturday’s (Aug 12) stunning 3-2 home defeat against Burnley. Rocked by Gary Cahill’s early red card, Chelsea crumbled as Burnley scored three times in the first half with hardly any resistance from the lacklustre champions. Goals from Alvaro Morata and David Luiz put a flattering gloss on the score, but, with Cesc Fabregas also sent off, Conte’s already depleted squad will be even more under-manned due to suspensions. “We lost our composure. We have to improve a lot on this aspect because there was the rest of the game to try to do our best,” he grumbled.

Perfectionist Guardiola not satisfied

After Manchester City’s trophyless first season under boss Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard vowed to learn from his failed English exam. Guardiola’s main takeaway from City’s flop last term was his side must be more ruthless in the penalty area, while matching their rivals’ work rate. Last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Brighton was a step in the right direction, but the City boss warned his players he still isn’t satisfied. Sergio Aguero made the breakthrough after 70 minutes and Lewis Dunk’s own goal doubled City’s advantage five minutes later, yet Guardiola said: “We have to learn to attack better. Last season we ran a lot but in the boxes we were not good. Hopefully in the future we can be more accurate.”

C and C Marine

Man United look like title contenders 

It is very early days, but Manchester United’s emphatic 4-0 victory over West Ham United suggested they may be about to mount a first serious title challenge since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. Jose Mourinho’s side often dominated their opponents last season without being able to make it count, but it was a completely different story at a sun-kissed Old Trafford as a team spearheaded by new striker Romelu Lukaku put West Ham to the sword. Lukaku scored twice, either side of half-time, before late goals from substitute Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba completed United’s most convincing opening-weekend win since a 5-1 demolition of Fulham in August 2006.

Arsenal’s defence is a mess

Goals from substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud earned Arsenal a thrilling 4-3 win over Leicester City, but there was no glossing over their defensive problems. Leicester’s first and third goals came from simple corner routines, while their second stemmed from a loose pass by Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. Arsenal finished the game with midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at right-back, right-back Hector Bellerin at left-back and two left-backs – Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac – in central defence. Laurent Koscielny remains suspended for this weekend’s trip to Stoke City and Gabriel is still sidelined, but Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker could return to give the defence a more conventional – and solid – appearance.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.