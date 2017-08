PHUKET: Rescue workers were called to the Phuket City Municipality complex on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town today (August 19) to retrieve a four-meter snake spotted on a tree.

Saturday 19 August 2017, 03:42PM

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers were called to Phuket City Municipality at 8.30am.

After a short while wrangling with the snake – a four-meter python weighing about 20 kilograms – the rescue team grounded and bagged the reptile.

The snake was taken to the Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary in Thalang, and released into the wild there.