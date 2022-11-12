333 at the beach
Four arrested as Phuket official clamp down on illegal land excavation

PHUKET: Four suspects have been arrested in Phuket in connection with illegal land excavation in tambon Chern Talay, the Phuket office of the Department of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) announced this Friday (Nov 11).

environmentlandconstructionpropertySafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 November 2022, 01:12PM

Officials arrested four suspects and seized seven vehicles in connection with allegedly illegal land excavation in Cherng Talay. Photo: PR Phuket.

“Phuket province [the provincial government] has seriously ordered all agencies to integrate their efforts in suppression of illegal excavation of soil,” PR Phuket said in a Facebook post announcing the arrest of four suspects. 

The arrests were conducted on an undisclosed day “in the area of Kamala Mountains National Forest Reserve in Cherng Talay” by a team of officials led by Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in. 

Other agencies involved included the Phuket office of the Ministry of  Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE); the regional branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc); Cherng Talay Police; the regional office of the Royal Forestry Department; Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor); the Phuket Provincial Defense Office.

Acting under directions of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabam, the officials arrested four suspects named in the report as Mr Supachok, Mr Wichai, Mr Narongsak, and Ms Kritiya (family names withheld).

The raiding party also seized two backhoes, five 10-wheeled trucks and one pickup truck. 

Blue Tree Phuket

The suspects were arrested on charges of clearing the forest and excavating land illegally in violation of the National Forest Reserves Act (1964) and an unspecified order by the Phuket office of the MNRE. All four were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station for procession. 

PR Phuket added that the investigation started after a complaint had been received by the local branch of ISOC from Cherng Talay residents who had informed the political arm of the Thai military about an alleged illegal excavation in the national forest reserve. 

According to the preliminary investigation, the soil from the forest was used to “fill a rice field behind Pasak Shrine”. 

“The Governor of Phuket has instructed all agencies to integrate their work on the suppression of illegal land digging in order to prevent soil slides and floodings in Phuket area,” PR Phuket added.

Phuket community
Police praised for pushing broken-down Honda Dream up Patong Hill

Thailand road Police are good. If only people stopped making a U-turn in from of fast moving traffic...(Read More)

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

The present Kata Hill repairs holds a next future road disaster of the scale of Patong Hill. A very ...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

12 and 13 yo boys- 3 to a motorcycle whizzing about dangerously, rear-endng my car is not behaving...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

"Brainwashed about the big climate change lie.." that's a laugh. The ice caps are und...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

Once I asked a fluent English-speaking lawyer which side of the street his office was on- east or w...(Read More)

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

Quite as expected, and greater pressure on the chalong kata road. This whole side of the mountain s...(Read More)

Drunk driving victims slam push for 4am nightspot closing

Advocating for earlier closings is illogical. Keep the bars open 24/ 7 and the drunks won't leav...(Read More)

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

In 36 hrs time a 4 times change in Governments Patong Hill traffic policy. Guess all geologic profes...(Read More)

Drunk driving victims slam push for 4am nightspot closing

Question: When nightspots are officlally open till 4am ( in real they are already), will there than ...(Read More)

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

"Soil under the road moved out more". Anyone surprised, despite the analyses of Thai '...(Read More)

 

