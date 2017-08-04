The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Former Phuket land official’s death in cell not suicide, court says

PHUKET: The Criminal Court has ruled out suicide in the mysterious death of a former Phuket Land Department official detained at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) last year.

crime, murder, police, land, corruption,

Bangkok Post

Friday 4 August 2017, 06:11PM

A detention room on the sixth floor of the Department of Special Investigation building where Tawatchai Anukul was found dead on Aug 29, 2016. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd
A detention room on the sixth floor of the Department of Special Investigation building where Tawatchai Anukul was found dead on Aug 29, 2016. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

The court said it found Tawatchai Anukul, a former official of the land offices in Phang Nga and Phuket, had been killed.

The conclusion followed interviews with several witnesses since the beginning of the year at the request of prosecutors seeking a judgement from the court on his death.

The court did not go into the details of the investigation.

Mr Tawatchai, 66, died on Aug 29 last year. He was found hanging in a room on the sixth floor of the DSI building. Then-deputy DSI chief Songsak Raksaksakun said officials gave him first aid but the help came too late. He was pronounced dead while being taken to Mongkutwattana General Hospital.

C and C Marine

The DSI said the man used a pair of socks to hang himself.

Mr Tawatchai was accused of dereliction of duty over his alleged involvement in the issuance of land ownership documents in Phuket and Phang Nga. The alleged land fraud included Layan Beach in Phuket’s Thalang district and part of Hat Thai Mueang-Khao Lampi National Park in Phang Nga in the 1990s.

His brother Narongchai said he will consult his lawyer and go to Thung Song Hong Police Station to file a complaint to force the opening of a murder investigation.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Vice Mayor of Zhanjiang, China visits Phuket, Sister City status discussed

Visiting China.. great I love to go there and have visited about 10 times, but not for awhile now as it is so hard to get a visa. last time I tried ...(Read More)

Phuket soldiers raid live sex show in Patong

The sex shows are still going on because the Bangla touts are still touting this....(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Pauly44,keyboard cowards?Personally i would love to have a chat with you eye to eye.Would be fun,at least for me!...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Rorri,your pubescent comments regarding"bed mate"showing only your low intellect!And i still go out,question is if they let you go out somet...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Rorri_2@ You have Right :) But fore me i give a s..t about this Eagle . Eagle is probably a lonely angry man who lives alone and has no friends....(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

It's entertaining Rorri, Btw whatever happened to our old mate Kurt, can't believe we haven't had a comment from him in a while, he was de...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Again the keyboard cowards are missing the point, Thai lifegaurds may be able to summon enough energy to rescue some limp chinese from 3ft surf in Phu...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Nasa12, I understood you, Eagle ALWAYS has a problem....(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Jor12, being trained by some of the worlds best is one thing, understanding, and implementing that training is a different kettle of fish, also, there...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.