Former BISP student makes his mark on US soccer

FOOTBALL: Jason Fried, a former-student and high performance college athlete at British International School, Phuket (BISP) is now making waves in the school-sporting arena in the United States of America.

football,

Zohaib Sikander

Friday 3 November 2017, 09:24AM

Jason (right) is now doing a post graduate year in South Kent School in Connecticut. Photo: David Spagnolo
Jason (right) is now doing a post graduate year in South Kent School in Connecticut. Photo: David Spagnolo

Jason trained at BISP for two years prior to his move to the US, and after completing his stint with the BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy, he is now doing a post graduate year in South Kent School in Connecticut where he was recruited by those involved with the school’s football program.

“Jason had come to us through the Cruzeiro Academy in Chicago, and after trials he decided to train at BISP. He showed a lot of determination and desire to improve under guidance of the ‘Cruzeiro

Philosophy’,” said BISP Head Football Coach Jonathas Candido.

“He’s developed a strong foundation over the years and has a great future ahead in football – he’s playing with the Football National Champion high school in America,” Coach Candido added proudly.

“Jason’s experience as a student and athlete at BISP was very important in preparing him for the upcoming challenges he would face in sports and education.”

British International School, Phuket

The school’s football team is currently ranked number one in the entire country in prep school football, and have been national champions for the past two years. Of their last 45 games, their team

has managed to win 44 games in total. This year, the school team has a 9-0 record, with 39 goals scored and five goals conceded.

Jason currently plays centre-midfield like he did at BISP, and the South Kent team, similar to his Cruzeiro football team, has managed to recruit high-level players from 13 countries.

BISP are proud of Jason and his accomplishments, and all at the school wish him good luck in his future endeavours.

 

 
