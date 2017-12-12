BURIRAM: A man who claimed he had purchased two lottery tickets three months ago that won first prizes but that the tickets had been stolen and later cashed in by a Roi Et couple had his hopes of getting his hands of the winnings dashed today (Dec 12).

Tuesday 12 December 2017, 04:48PM

Police informed the man, Phansak Suechumsaeng, 31, of Buriram’s Nang Rong district, that a forensic examination found partial fingerprints on the tickets from the married couple who claimed the prize money, but found no evidence that he had ever handled them.

Col Sompop Sangkornthong, superintendent of Nang Rong Police Station, said today that he now had the results of police fingerprint and DNA tests on the two disputed first-prize tickets.

Mr Phansak filed a complaint with police on Aug 20 that two lottery tickets that he purchased and had won first prizes in the Aug 16 draw had been stolen.

He later learned that a couple from Roi Et province had cashed them in and been paid the B12 million prize money on Aug 23 and Aug 24, he told police.

Police began an investigation and later summonsed the couple for questioning. Contractor Witthaya Thanasapsin and his wife Khwansiri, told investigators they had in fact won B18mn with three tickets, not two.

Mr Witthaya insisted that he had bought three tickets from a vendor in Buriram. He and his wife produced photos of the tickets as evidence.

The tests on the disputed tickets had not detected Mr Phansak’s fingerprints, but did find partial prints of the Roi Et couple, the Nang Rong police chief said.

The drawn-out case has attracted a lot of public attention, with people curious to know the real owner of the two winning tickets.

A lottery vendor initially said he sold the two winning tickets to the complainant, Mr Phansak, and was ready to be his witness. However, the vendor later changed his story and said Mr Witthaya also bought tickets from him.

Police will question both sides in the dispute again before deciding whether to file any charges against any party, Col Sompop said.

