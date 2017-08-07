PHUKET: Police are contacting hospitals in the hope of locating the mother of a 7-month-old foetus found dumped in a pile of garbage in front of a residential estate in Rassada this afternoon (Aug 7).

The gruesome discovery of the foetus, wrapped in a towel and shoved in a black bag, was made by 44-year-old garbage collector Pikul Titnon near the Dusit Buri Village at 1:15pm.

Ms Pitul reported that the foetus was moving when she found it. However by the time officials arrived it was dead.

The foetus still had an umbilical cord and placenta attached, noted Capt Ronnaphum Permpoon of the Phuket City Police.

In the surrounding garbage, authorities found a white supermarket plastic bag labelled “Chicken bone in leg” from Makro, together with a blood-stained white cloth and an empty pack of Tiffy medication.

Ms Pikul told officers that there was nothing strange about the pile of garbage, which she is tasked with clearing, in the morning.

After she returned from lunch, she found that a new bag had been placed on the pile.

“I opened the bag and found another layer with another black bag. I opened the black bag and found a foetus that was still moving. I immediately called for help,” she said.

Police told The Phuket News that they suspect that the foetus had been dumped by a teenager or student living in the area who was not ready to have a child.

Police are contacting hospitals in Phuket, “to obtain information about pregnancy history or mothers who came after childbearing, and investigate CCTV footage around the area to find the mother,” said Capt Ronnaphum.