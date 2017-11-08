The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Flower mess gets bosses banished

BANGKOK: Two provincial governors accused of mishandling funeral flower-laying ceremonies for the late King have been transferred to inactive posts at the Prime Minister's Office, according to Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

politics,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 November 2017, 09:11AM

A volunteer holds ‘dok mai jan’ used to mark the Royal Cremation ceremony. Two provincial governors have been transferred and denied new posts for shaming the ceremony. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
A volunteer holds ‘dok mai jan’ used to mark the Royal Cremation ceremony. Two provincial governors have been transferred and denied new posts for shaming the ceremony. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Chonburi Governor Phakrathorn Thianchai was originally scheduled to be transferred to the role of Samut Prakan governor, according to reports, while Nonthaburi’s Phanu Yaemsri was due to be made governor of Nakhon Sawan.

The changes were ordered in the wake of complaints over their handling of sandalwood flower (dok mai jan) rites on Oct 26, when the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej was cremated.

However, Gen Anupong said after yesterday’s (Nov 7) cabinet meeting that he had withdrawn the reshuffle list for the Interior Ministry in which the men featured.

He said he has asked Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to transfer them to the PM’s Office for an indefinite period. The deputy governors of the respective provinces will now serve as acting governors, Gen Anupong added.

He said the transfers have nothing to do with allegations of corruption. Rather, the men were transferred out of the provinces to mollify residents.

KMM Services

Gen Anupong previously instructed the ministry’s permanent secretary to look into the complaints against them.

The inquiry comes after hundreds of residents converged on Chonburi Provincial Hall on Oct 30 to complain about Mr Phakrathorn after the dok mai jan rites descended into chaos in various provinces.

Locals complained of mismanagement and having to wait up to 12 hours to lay flowers at replicas of the Royal Crematorium while organisers allowed thousands of civil servants to cut in front of them.

The Nonthaburi Governor, Mr Phanu, took flak for similar reasons.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yacht charter tourist’s leg broken in jet-ski collision off Phuket beach

since WHEN there are Jeskies in NAI HARN???? this cant be true! the beach on the picture is NOT Nai Harn beach too... Please check ;) ...(Read More)

Yacht charter tourist’s leg broken in jet-ski collision off Phuket beach

18m² ?? thats not really big for a house or an apartment. a bit more than 4x4 meters does it include bath, kitchen and everything else you will have ...(Read More)

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake

Actually the PN just reprinted a UK article word for word, by publishing the article they brought further attention to the incident which forces the T...(Read More)

Brit Army veteran, 50, viciously attacked at gunpoint in Phuket

Fair to say anyone with an ounce of logic knew it had to be B.S, I struggle to comprehend why he would jump off a balcony on his first day on holiday,...(Read More)

Brit Army veteran, 50, viciously attacked at gunpoint in Phuket

My original post was based on the information provided. At that time, nothing showed it was a fraud....(Read More)

Phuket ofo bike-share retrieves about 100 stolen bikes

I have seen these bikes being peddled around all over Phuket. Quite how the group of 4 Chinese tourists I saw managed to peddle theirs all the way to...(Read More)

PM lays down harsh Loy Krathong law

Explain to the readers where Police derive the authority to enforce Local government rules? and what is the criminal offence for which one can be impr...(Read More)

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake

Congratulations to the PN for helping....How did the PN helping? The PN publishes only facts provided to them.That's it! Not a big deal.Don't ...(Read More)

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake

Congratulations to the Phuket News for helping uncover this scam. There have been a couple other similar scams (false stories accompanied by "gof...(Read More)

Brit Army veteran, 50, viciously attacked at gunpoint in Phuket

I love to say that I told you so. Now 'Foot' can take it out of his mouth perhaps?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.